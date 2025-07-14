‘Nothing is what it seems’ in Wednesday S2

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Twisted mysteries, a chilling vision, and the full Addams family arrive at Nevermore in part one, streaming from 6 August 2025.

The upcoming second season of Wednesday follows the sharp-witted Miss Addams as she confronts new mysteries, old adversaries, and a terrifying prophecy. Part one will stream on Netflix from 6 August 2025, followed by part two on 3 September 2025.

“Nothing is what it seems in season two,” says creator Miles Millar. “Wednesday goes into this season thinking she knows Nevermore. It’s the first time she’s returned to a school willingly. But as soon as she gets back, nothing happens that she’s expecting.

“She thinks she’s going to be in control, that she knows where all the bodies are buried, and she doesn’t.”

Wednesday is created and executive produced by Millar and Alfred Gough. It is directed by Tim Burton alongside Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson. The show became one of Netflix’s most popular English-language series. Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday, takes on a producer role for the new season.

Warning: S2 spoilers ahead!

A major plot point, as seen in a new trailer, is the imminent danger to Wednesday’s best friend and roommate. In a psychic vision, Wednesday foresees Enid Sinclair’s death, with imagery including a gravestone bearing Enid’s name and a ghostly version of Enid confronting her.

As this looming threat unfolds, Wednesday finds herself grappling with growing tensions on another front. The boundaries between school and family life disintegrate as Nevermore Academy becomes the new stage for Addams family drama. The second year sees a significant shift in dynamics, with multiple members of Wednesday’s eccentric family becoming more involved in her academic environment. This development proves deeply unwelcome for the brooding teenager.

The most disruptive addition comes in the form of her younger brother, Pugsley. Armed with newly revealed electrokinesis powers, Pugsley struggles to fit in at Nevermore while navigating the pressure of living in his sister’s shadow.

Complicating matters further, parents Morticia and Gomez Addams are present on campus more frequently. The already tense relationship between Morticia and Wednesday escalates, culminating in a dramatic fencing duel between mother and daughter.

The season expands the Addams family tree with the introduction of Grandmama, Morticia’s mother. In contrast to her reaction to most of her relatives, Wednesday appears genuinely pleased to see her formidable grandmother. Lumley’s character adds a layer to the gothic tapestry of the series, contributing both menace and eccentric charm to the Nevermore world.

Cast

Season two of Wednesday features a returning cast of series regulars including Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah B Taylor, and Hunter Doohan.

The season introduces a lineup of guest stars, with appearances by Lady Gaga, Frances O’Connor, Jamie McShane, Joanna Lumley, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, and Haley Joel Osment.