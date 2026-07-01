Swarm robots inspired by bees and ants could transform the future of mining. AI-generated image.

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Australian researchers looked at how social insects work together to transport food, and applied those ideas to teams of small robots.

Researchers at Adelaide University have developed a new type of robotic system inspired by bees and ants that could make mining safer, more efficient and more sustainable.

Published in Natural Sciences, the research looks at how social insects work together to find and transport food, and applies those same ideas to teams of small robots. The robots work together without needing a single control centre, allowing them to respond more effectively to changing conditions.

Mining is becoming more challenging as companies move into deeper, more remote and harder-to-access locations. While automation has improved safety and productivity, many existing systems are expensive, inflexible and can be vulnerable if a central control system fails.

To explore a different approach, the Adelaide research team investigated whether the teamwork seen in nature could help solve some of these challenges.

Using small Zumo 2040 robots in a laboratory set-up designed to mimic a mine, the researchers tested three different approaches:

A basic system where robots collect ore and immediately return;

An ant-inspired system where robots share tasks; and

A honeybee-inspired system where robots first explore and map an area before collecting resources more efficiently.

Instead of relying on one central controller, the robots operate as a swarm, making their own decisions while working together. This allows the system to keep operating even if individual robots stop working.

Dr Joven Tan, who carried out the research as part of his PhD. Photo supplied.

Lead author Dr Joven Tan, who carried out the research as part of his PhD at the School of Chemical Engineering, said the study shows the value of learning from nature.

“Social insects have developed very efficient ways of solving problems together,” Dr Tan said.

“By applying these ideas to robotics, we can create systems that are more efficient, adaptable and reliable for industries such as mining.”

The results were striking, with the honeybee-inspired approach performing best in all tests. By first exploring the area and remembering where resources were located, it:

Reduced travel distance by up to 80%;

Reduced energy use by about 50%; and

Completed ore delivery tasks up to 60% faster than the basic approach.

The ant-inspired approach also improved performance by dividing the work between robots, with one robot finding resources while another transported them.

The research was not limited to computer simulations. The team tested the approaches using real robots in a laboratory environment that replicated mining operations, demonstrating that the concepts can work in practice.

A supplied AI generated image demonstrating the value of social insects – in this case, honeybees – to help solve operational challenges in the mining industry.

Project leader and co-author Dr Noune Melkoumian from the School of Chemical Engineering said the findings show how ideas from nature can be turned into practical technologies.

“Nature has spent millions of years developing efficient ways for groups to work together,” Dr Melkoumian said.

“By learning from these systems, we can develop new technologies that are more flexible, reliable and efficient.”

The researchers say there are still challenges to overcome before the technology can be widely used in mines, including improving sensors, extending battery life and adapting to unpredictable underground conditions.

Despite these challenges, the potential applications are significant.

“Swarm robotic systems could be used in dangerous or difficult-to-reach mining areas, reducing risks for workers while improving productivity,” Dr Melkoumian said.

“They could also play an important role in future space mining missions, where fully autonomous systems will be essential. Our research shows that swarm robotics is no longer just a theoretical idea. These systems can be built, tested and operated in real environments, with the potential to change how resources are explored, excavated and transported.”

‘Bio-Inspired Swarm Robots Design for Mine Automation’ is published in Natural Sciences.