US Robot sales hit new record3 Jun 2022
North American companies started the year by purchasing the most robots ever in a single quarter,...
Using WiFi to help robots see and navigate indoors2 Jun 2022
Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed a low cost, low power technology...
Robot photographer uses AI to capture best shot31 Mar 2022
University researchers have created the first robotic-photographer system using a “learned aesthetic” machine learning model
Japan leads world in robotics11 Mar 2022
The International Federation of Robotics reports that Japan makes almost half the world's robots
Mind-controlled robots come closer27 Dec 2021
Tetraplegic patients are prisoners of their own bodies, unable to speak or perform the slightest movement....
Bipedal robot makes history by learning to run 5km5 Aug 2021
Cassie the robot, invented at Oregon State University, has become the first robot to learn and...
Mobile robot market set to reach $30bn in 5 years13 Jul 2021
Major growth driver is the increasing demand for moving robots in sectors like logistics, warehousing, medical...