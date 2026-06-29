Factory floors take cue from horror movies

Georgia Tech researchers are arranging music to help you see what’s behind you, based on the film soundtrack concept of music warning of approaching danger.

In horror movies, music is a dead giveaway. Tension builds with each note, and you brace for the inevitable jump scare. The same sense of anticipation has taken a leading role in an unlikely venue: a Georgia Tech robotics lab.

Amit Rogel developed Spherephones as a Ph.D. student in Gil Weinberg’s Robotic Musicianship Group, inside the Georgia Tech Center for Music Technology. The idea began on factory floors, where humans and robots increasingly work side by side.

Robots don’t wait for you to notice them. They move first. People react second. That delay is where injuries can happen. Traditional alarms can warn that something is wrong, but they don’t say what, where, or how soon. Over time, workers tune them out.

Spherephones developed by Georgia Tech. Photo supplied.

“Alerts always demand your attention, even when they don’t need to,” Rogel said. “Music doesn’t have to do that.” That idea eventually took shape as Spherephones, a wearable system designed to turn movement around you into music you can anticipate.

Music can sit in the background, rise and fall, and warn you without breaking your focus. The sound plays through an open-ear headset. Spherephones has four speakers encircling each ear — in front, behind, above, and below. The speaker below the ear is the key; most headphones can’t place sound there.

“As the robot gets closer, a melody starts to play,” Rogel said. “I can predict when the melody will end, which is when the robot will arrive and hand me an object.” The entire exchange happens without ever demanding full attention. You don’t stop and look. You register it and keep working.

In early tests, participants kept their hands moving — assembling, sorting, focusing — even as the sound shifted around them.