Become a Top Gun pilot in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Players of Microsoft Flight Simulator can become Top Gun Pilots in a free expansion.

Players can watch Top Gun and push their piloting abilities to the limits in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Get a F/A-18 livery, exhilarating training missions, and thrilling challenges in the free expansion, included with an Xbox Game Pass Subscription.

In the Top Gun: Maverick expansion, players develop the skills required and navigate the complexities encountered by actual Top Gun pilots in authentic locations including the most challenging landing – on an aircraft carrier. This offering will push your piloting abilities to the limits—and beyond.



Xbox Game Studios provided the following information on the features of the Top Gun: Maverick:

A “Top Gun: Maverick Edition” livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet.

Three training missions for the Super Hornet that will allow you to master radical flight manoeuvres including unrestricted take-offs, split S manoeuvres, and low altitude, high-speed manoeuvring through complex terrain.

Five high-speed, low-level challenges that require utmost skill to navigate just above mountains and traverse through canyons.

A carrier deck landing challenge, one of the most demanding operations in the world of military aviation.

A never-before-unveiled hypersonic aircraft that can attain speeds of Mach 10 and altitudes greater than 150,000 feet above sea level.

A mission to roar into the stratosphere.

For more information, visit flightsimulator.com.