‘Hellreaper’ unleashes heaven’s wrath

The new side-scrolling action dark roguelike game sends a divine warrior into the depths of hell to restore balance.

A new side-scrolling roguelike, Hellreaper, has been revealed at a key moment in indie gaming. With Hollow Knight: Silksong and Hades II driving interest in handcrafted skill-based adventures, Hellreaper aims to carry the torch forward with a blend of fast-paced combat, challenging gameplay, and atmospheric world-building.

Players can take on the role of the divine Hellreaper warrior, a being forged by Heaven through the sacrifice of a High Angel. Their mission is to restore balance as infernal powers spiral out of control, descending into increasingly hostile realms to face unholy hordes and grotesque bosses.

Along the way, players can master weapons, wield cursed magic, and uncover relics that enhance their abilities. Guidance comes from a mysterious entity known as the Three Sisters, who offer aid amid the chaos. The world is rendered in haunting detail, with shadowed landscapes and demonic imagery. Yet the game’s store page hints at a touch of levity with the inclusion of cats.

Hellreaper features procedural progression and character evolution, where runs aim to balance risk and reward. The art style draws heavily from gothic dark fantasy, featuring dramatic lighting, eerie backdrops.

Boss encounters are a core component of the experience. Developer Awesome Games Studio says the game is a tough but fair game with highly responsive controls. The small indie team has worked with community members on previous titles, including Fury Unleashed and Yet Another Zombie Survivors. The team promises “to deliver the most enjoyable experiences possible” with Hellreaper.

Where to play Hellreaper?

Hellreaper will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. A release date has not been confirmed.