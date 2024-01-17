‘Succession’ wins big at Emmys

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Series streaming on Showmax swept the drama prizes at this year’s Emmys, beating Netflix 29-22 in trophy wins.

International drama series streaming on Showmax swept the boards at this week’s 75th Emmy Awards, presented by the Television Academy in Los Angeles. Content on Showmax picked up 29 awards, compared to Netflix’s 22 wins.

The HBO Originals Succession, The Last of Us and The White Lotus were the three most-nominated shows going into the Emmys, and they combined to give Showmax a clean-sweep in all the key drama categories.

The fourth and final season of the family business drama Succession took home Outstanding Drama Series, Writing (Jesse Armstrong), Directing (Mark Mylod), Lead Actor (Kieran Culkin), Lead Actress (Sarah Snook), and Supporting Actor (Matthew Macfadyen); the sex-themed second season of The White Lotus picked up Outstanding Supporting Actress (Jennifer Coolidge), and the post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us completed the clean sweep for Showmax with the Outstanding Guest Actor (Nick Offerman) and Guest Actress (Storm Reid) prizes.

If Succession was the biggest drama winner last night, The Last of Us was the biggest winner overall at the previous weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, taking home craft awards for Main Title Design, Picture Editing, Prosthetic Makeup, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Special Visual Effects.

The White Lotus was joint second at the Creative Arts Emmys, with wins for Outstanding Casting, Contemporary Hairstyling, Music Composition, and Music Supervision.

Other Emmy winners on Showmax include:

• The HBO Original David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream, which won Sound Editing and Sound Mixing (Nonfiction)

• The HBO Original drag-themed reality series We’re Here, which won Outstanding Costumes and Hairstyling

• Peacock’s murder of the week series Poker Face, which won Outstanding Guest Actress (Comedy) for Judith Light

• The HBO Original House of the Dragon, which won Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

• The Starz Original Blindspotting, which won Outstanding Choreography

• The HBO Original Barry, which won Stunt Coordination (Comedy)

• The HBO Original The 100 Foot Wave, which won Outstanding Cinematography (Nonfiction)

• The HBO Original A Black Lady Sketch Show, which won Outstanding Picture Editing (Variety)



A new-look Showmax, powered by Peacock, will become available in app stores from 23 January 2024, as part of a staggered migration process across 44 markets.

* For full details of nominees and winners, visit the Emmys site here: https://www.emmys.com/awards/nominees-winners