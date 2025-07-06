Wise Move powers Gumtree’s big-item delivery

Photo courtesy Wise Move.

The new integration provides real-time access to vetted movers to streamline delivery of cars, boats and other large items.

Wise Move, a South African logistics-tech platform, has partnered with Gumtree to expand access to professional moving services. The new integration allows buyers and sellers to book transport directly on one of the country’s most-used classifieds platforms.

The partnership, launched nationwide last month, enables Gumtree users to access Wise Move’s network of vetted transport providers, enabling real-time quoting, booking, and delivery of goods.

“At Wise Move, we’re building a new kind of solution for large online purchases – one that’s digital-first, trust-driven, and user-centric,” says Chante Venter, co-founder and CEO of Wise Move. “This partnership brings that engine to the heart of Gumtree’s transactional ecosystem, solving a much-needed delivery gap for large items like cars, boats, caravans and motorcycles with technology.”

In 2024, the platform facilitated more than 18,945 car relocations across SA, with hatchbacks leading the pack at 39% (7,419 moves), followed by sedans, SUVs, and bakkies. Toyota topped the list as the most moved brand, ahead of Ford, BMW, and Volkswagen. Notably, the Gauteng to Western Cape route accounted for a staggering 13,312 jobs, underscoring Wise Move’s role in interprovincial transport.

The collaboration highlights both brands’ focus on trust and transparency in digital transactions. While Gumtree leverages ID verification and fraud-prevention tools, Wise Move enables users to book their delivery from a curated network of movers based on verified reviews, service history, and location. Together, they streamline marketplace logistics while maintaining high safety standards.

Gumtree GM Marcus Badach says: “We’re proud to partner with Wise Move to help our users move items that are traditionally difficult to purchase over long distances, and are too big for courier services. This integration supports our goal of making online transactions as seamless and secure as possible – from listing to delivery.”

Wise Move uses algorithm-driven matching to pair deliveries with movers based on route efficiency, vehicle capacity and pricing, aiming to improve utilisation and lower costs for consumers.

As digital marketplaces expand, streamlined logistics tools are playing an increasingly important role. The partnership with Gumtree places Wise Move within the broader trend of logistics-as-as-service (LaaS) offerings emerging in SA’s online economy.