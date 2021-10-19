Crosscall launches rugged feature phone

Crosscall, the French manufacturer of durable mobile phones and tablets, has released new mobile phones in the feature phone and smartphone space, which come with a 3-year guarantee for a more repairable phone experience.

Its latest feature phone, the Core-S4, is an innovative hybrid between a basic phone and a smartphone: it integrates the KaiOS operating system, which allows access to apps like WhatsApp and Facebook, without having smartphone battery drain. Equipped with Crosscall’s magnetic X-LINK technology, the device is compatible with all accessories developed by the brand.

It wouldn’t be a Crosscall if it didn’t have the ruggedness to back it up, which is why it features a 2300 mAh battery and IP68 certification to help it withstand bumps and drops. It’s also waterproof in fresh, salt and chlorinated water, as well as dustproof. On the connectivity side, it has VOLTE and VOWIFI technologies to keep it connected in various situations where mobile service may be limited.

The Crosscall Core-S4 is available now for R2,499 from Kemtek.