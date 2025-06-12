Back to Berk in breathtaking dragon epic

The boy and the Night Fury return, bringing an emotional edge to the live-action version of ‘How to Train Your Dragon’, writes ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

The beloved animated saga takes flight once again with the live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon now in cinemas. As a franchise that has existed for more than 20 years, the latest movie invites a new generation to follow the adventure of the characters many of us already love. It is an epic retelling of the popular tale, brought to life with breathtaking realism.

In the adaptation of the 2010 animated classic, based on the book series by British author Cressida Cowell, Dreamworks and filmmaker Dean DeBlois team up again to revisit the captivating world of Vikings and dragons. The movie adapts the story from Cowell’s 2003 debut novel of the same name, while mostly following the 2010 first episode of the original animated trilogy. The other two movies in the trilogy, How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014), and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019), create the possibility of future live-action remakes, leaving fans wondering what’s next.

The action is set in the Viking village of Berk, which is not a pristine fantasy setting, but a village shaped by decades of battles with dragons, with scorch marks to show for it. The storyline follows Hiccup (Mason Thames), a young man who is inventive and seeks to prove himself, particularly to his father, Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), the village chief.

Hiccup longs to be a dragon slayer, but his life takes an unexpected turn when he somehow manages to shoot down an elusive Night Fury, a dragon no one has ever slayed. He tracks down the dragon, and eventually befriends him, aptly naming him Toothless, due to his retractable teeth.

As a Night Fury, Toothless is a sleek, black dragon with a powerful build and large, bat-like wings that enable high-speed flight. His head is notably cat-like in shape, with a rounded snout and small, flexible ear-like appendages that swivel to pick up sounds and also contribute to his expressiveness.

Toothless is set apart, beyond his other features, by his incredibly expressive green eyes. These are like the window to his soul, capable of conveying a wide range of emotions with remarkable clarity. Toothless also has a tail fin that was damaged and later repaired by Hiccup, which becomes a symbol of their bond as Hiccup learns to ride Toothless in flight.

Photo courtesy United International Pictures.

Despite his fearsome appearance as a Night Fury, Toothless possesses a playful and fiercely protective nature, often acting like a loyal companion and a curious pet. His eyes and mannerisms are remarkably similar to that of a cat, leaving many black cat owners feeling like they are watching their own pet on screen.

As Hiccup undergoes dragon-fighting training alongside other characters, including Astrid (Nico Parker) and Gobber (Nick Frost), his developing friendship with Toothless teaches him new ways to approach not just training, but life. In the process he uses his intelligence and creativity rather than only strength and weapons. He learns more about himself, how to make friends, and later about the dragon’s motivations in attacking his village.

While others in the village of Berk believe that the dragons who raid their village are monsters that need to be wiped out, Hiccup’s unique relationship with Toothless gives him greater insight into the world of the ‘enemy’. Hiccup’s journey shows that addressing broad challenges require understanding, not brute force and mindless attacks.

He ultimately manages to teach his village that even dragons can be friends. In doing so, he breaks the cycle of generations of war with the dragons, demonstrating how an individual can break inherited patterns of prejudice and establish a different approach, improving the lives of everyone around them

The actors inhabit their characters, conveying their fears, hopes, and courage. The connection between Hiccup and Toothless is central to the film, showing a strong bond that develops over time. Their relationship truly gives new meaning to the well-known phrase, “Here be dragons”.

The way they interact, with Toothless seeming to understand Hiccup’s words, and responding through glances and actions, conveys a clear emotional bond. I could feel their growing trust, their moments of joy, and their times of difficulty, leaving me with an overwhelming mix of emotions.

I was inspired by Hiccup’s courage to challenge the status quo and end generations of conflict, as well as by the extraordinary bond he forms with Toothless. Bringing about change, to himself, his father, and his village, was no easy feat, and he made great sacrifices to achieve it.

The movie offers a notable cinematic experience. It is an excellent example of effective storytelling, where all elements work together. The musical score subtly enhances the emotional moments, building tension and stirring empathy without a single spoken word. The cinematography captures the landscapes beautifully, making the visual experience feel more immersive. The fire, the wind and the sky through which Toothless flies seem incredibly real.

The movie delivers a powerful and memorable viewing experience, truly setting it apart.

The movie did not just entertain me; it hit deeper. As opposed to a break from the real world, it was a reminder of it.

*Angelique Mogotlane is content manager of Gadget.co.za, World Wide Worx. Follow her on Bluesky on @angelique31.bsky.social.