‘Ballerina’ expands John Wick universe

The new spin-off movie introduces Eve, a killer forged in a hidden world of assassins – and driven by revenge.

In Ballerina, a trained killer raised in the world of assassins sets out to avenge her father’s murder. The action thriller is a spin-off from the John Wick franchise. It introduces Eve Macarro as the lead in a new story set between the events of Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and Chapter 4 (2023).

The movie is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas from today (6 June 2025).

As Eve steps into the wider assassin network, she undergoes intense training and begins to uncover secrets that suggest her father’s death was part of a larger conspiracy. Her search for answers leads her across continents and into conflict with powerful figures determined to keep the past buried.

Photo supplied.

Her journey brings her into contact with both allies and enemies, including new operatives and returning figures from the John Wick universe. As she takes on her first missions, Eve must decide how far she’s willing to go to earn her place in a world built on violence, loyalty, and betrayal.

Ana de Armas takes on the role of Eve. Her previous credits include Joi in Blade Runner 2049 and Marta Cabrera in Knives Out. In the role of John Wick once again is Keanu Reeves (The Matrix). He appears alongside returning cast members Ian McShane (Blackbeard in Pirates of the Caribbean, and the voice of Tai Lung in Kung Fu Panda), and Anjelica Huston (The Grifters, and The Witches)

The film features Lance Reddick’s final on-screen performance as Charon, released posthumously. He appeared in all four previous John Wick films. He is known for his roles as Lieutenant Cedric Daniels in The Wire, Phillip Broyles in Fringe, and Deputy Chief Irvin Irving in Bosch. In the gaming world, Reddick is the voice of Commander Zavala, a central character in Bungie’s sci-fi action franchise Destiny.

Photo supplied.

The supporting cast includes Gabriel Byrne as the film’s antagonist, the Chancellor; Norman Reedus as Daniel Pine; Catalina Sandino Moreno; and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Eve’s mentor, Nogi. Victoria Comte plays a younger version of Eve, while Choi Soo-young appears as Katla Park, a character linked to Eve’s first mission.

Ballerina is directed by Len Wiseman, written by Shay Hatten, and produced by Lionsgate. The soundtrack is composed by Tyler Bates and Joel J Richard, both longtime contributors to the series.