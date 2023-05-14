Ayoba passes 25m active users as Gadget booms

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The super app aimed at users across the African continues to grow rapidly, and the Gadget channel along with it.

Africa’s super app Ayoba has announced it has passed the 25-million monthly active user mark as it celebrates its fourth anniversary.

This is up from 20-million monthly active users in December 2022. Gadget’s own channel has been one of the fastest growing on the app, passing the 625,000 mark just 15 months after launching on Ayoba in February last year.

The platform is available globally but has a strong a focus on the African continent. Among key territories are Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Uganda and The Republic of Congo.

“25-million is a significant milestone to pass on our fourth birthday,” says CEO Burak Akinci. “Our journey has been transformative, and the positive response from our users fuels our drive for innovation. Our users are at the heart of our progress, and we are grateful for their support.”

So far in 2023, Ayoba has focused on enhancing communication and content features. These have been well received, with a 35% increase in messages, and a 16% increase in both stories and VoIP calls. Users have viewed 88-million cards – or posts – across all channels, in topics such as entertainment, education, food, and fashion.

“The first four months of 2023 was a period of significant growth and development for ayoba. We have improved our socialisation and messaging functionalities, enhanced our microapp experience and added many more features,” says Akinci.

The introduction of a new “explore” landing page marks a significant advance for the Android version. This page, currently in pilot phase, will be rolled out to all key territories in the future. It brings a simplified design for easy navigation through Ayoba’s curated high-quality content and highlight’s themes to users.

The microapp section has also seen significant evolution, with, a direct shortcut added on the bottom navigation bar. The most popular microapps currently are Live scores (allowing users to get the latest sports scores), Ayoba gifting, Video play apps, Sports, and Shopping.

Born out of a partnership with MTN, ayoba is available on all networks. In certain participating territories, users on ayoba receive complimentary daily data, amplifying its value proposition. Ayoba’s growth trajectory has it on track to achieve 100-million monthly active users by 2025 in line with MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy.