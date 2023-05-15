Jeep goes hi-tech

The luxurious new Grand Cherokee is the brand’s most technologically advanced, 4×4-capable yet. SHERYL GOLDSTUCK tried the on-board tech.

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee is a major upgrade over its predecessor, with a new architecture, exterior design, and interior. The most notable changes are in the interior, where Jeep has introduced a number of first-to-market technologies, including a 10.1-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch heads-up display, and a 10.3-inch passenger display.

The Uconnect infotainment system has a faster processor, sharper graphics, and more intuitive menus. The heads-up display projects essential information onto the windshield, such as speed, navigation directions, and safety alerts, so you can keep your eyes on the road. The passenger display allows the front passenger to control their own entertainment and climate settings.

Photo by Sheryl Goldstuck

The Cherokee is a great vehicle for Android Auto or Apple Car Play users, because it allows for wireless connectivity – a rarity among current vehicles. It has a large, touchscreen display that makes it easy to interact with Android Auto or Apple Car Play. The system is also very responsive: Android Auto connected immediately, and we could quickly access the apps and features we needed.

One of the best things about using Android Auto or Apple Car Play in the Jeep Grand Cherokee is that it keeps you focused on the road. The system displays only the most important information, so you do not have to take your eyes off the road to interact with it. It also supports voice commands, so you can use your voice to control music, navigation and other features in phone-based apps.

But that wasn’t my favourite feature.

Most luxury vehicles have seat warmers, but having seat coolers are a great feature for hot weather, as they can help prevent passengers from getting overheated. They are also useful for people who have sensitive skin or who are prone to sweating. The seat coolers are easy to use, and they can be adjusted to different levels of coolness.

Standard safety features across the line-up include:

Full-Speed Collision Warning with Active Braking and Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection

Rear Cross Path Detection

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go

Active Lane Management

LaneSense Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist

Advanced Brake Assist

Blind-spot Monitoring

ParkView rear back-up camera

ParkSense rear park assist sensors with stop

Switch-activated electric park brake

Tyre-pressure monitoring

Additional available safety features include:

New Night Vision Camera with pedestrian and animal detection

New Intersection Collision Assist

New Drowsy Driver Detection system

Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist and new Traffic Sign Recognition

New 360-degree surround view camera system with front and rear washers

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is a great choice for anyone looking for a luxurious and capable SUV. It has a stylish exterior, a comfortable interior with ample cargo space, and a powerful engine.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 3.6L 4×4 8AT R1,329,900

Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 3.6L 4×4 8AT R1,539,900

Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 3.6L 4×4 8AT R1,735,900

All Jeep Grand Cherokee models include:

Maintenance Plan: 5-year/100 000km

Warranty: 5-year/100 000km