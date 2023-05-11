Xiaomi releases Redmi 12C in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new entry-level smartphone from Xiaomi promises exceptional features as well as affordability.

The new Redmi 12C from tech giant Xiaomi has been released in South Africa, aimed at consumers looking for powerful performance at an affordable price.

The smartphone boasts standout features like an immersive display, a long-lasting battery, advanced and responsive fingerprint sensor, dual camera, memory extension and a powerful loudspeaker.

Xiaomi has priced the Redmi 12C is one of the most powerful smartphones within its price range, at a R2999 recommended retail selling price.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, the Redmi 12C offers an exceptional user experience at a fraction of the cost of high-end devices. The device is also capable of up 1TB storage extension, allowing for smoother operations, quicker app starts, and more storage space for content.

It comes with an advanced and responsive fingerprint sensor, a large 6.71″ HD+ display and sleek 20.6:9 aspect ratio, for a more immersive experience when reading, watching videos, and gaming.

It has a 50MP main camera which comes equipped with powerful HDR and Night mode for clearer city nightscape pictures.