Avis is sizzling this summer

Avis has launched a summer promotion that cuts travel costs while adding app-based safety tools for holidaymakers, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Avis Car Rental has launched a 2025 Summer Campaign, promising South Africans more value for their travel plans. Anyone booking a minimum of four days will only pay for three, giving travellers an early chance to lock in savings before the festive season rush begins.

Aside from special deals, Avis has introduced SafeDrive, a safety and rewards programme that uses a smartphone app to monitor driving behaviour and provide safety features like impact alerts and a panic button.

SafeDrive is designed to make journeys convenient and much more affordable well ahead of the holidays.

With a fleet ready for every kind of journey, from nippy compact city cars to spacious vans, Avis is helping Mzansi move more safely this summer.

SafeDrive promises easy booking options, such as the handy Avis WhatsApp Bot (https://wa.me/27872405431), which makes it simpler for customers to plan their trips, travel with peace of mind, and fully focus on the moments that matter.

What exactly is the SafeDrive promise?

Avis SafeDrive is an app-enabled safety package available in South Africa. For an additional cost (R20 per day), customers receive instant access to:

Impact Alert: Immediate assistance in the unlikely event of a severe accident.

Panic Button: For swift emergency support whenever needed.

Severe Weather Alerts: Stay informed and safe.

24-hour Avis emergency call centre: Help is always at hand.

Drivers can also earn rewards for displaying safe and responsible driving behaviour, with the app tracking smooth braking, steady acceleration and other on-road habits that reduce risk. Avis says the rewards are intended to reinforce safer driving during the busiest travel period of the year.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.