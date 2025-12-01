Why do corporates still invest in conferencing?

Photo courtesy The Mint Resorts.

As business adapts to hybrid work, they discover that real connection still drives performance, writes SEAN LEWIS, chief operations officer of Mint Hotels.

The last few years have taught us that virtual tools can sustain operations but they can’t replace the nuance and trust that form in person. Collaboration thrives when people share space, energy, and perspective. The subtleties of conversation, the creativity sparked during a coffee break, the shared focus of being in the same room; these are the moments that move strategy forward.

In-person conferencing isn’t a luxury anymore; it’s a cultural and commercial necessity. It helps teams reconnect to a shared purpose and provides an environment where strategy and creativity can coexist. What happens outside the agenda – the networking, the laughter, the exchange of ideas – often proves just as important as the agenda itself.

For Mint Hotels, this understanding led to the creation of Mint Resorts The Blyde, our flagship conferencing and events destination located east of Pretoria/Tshwane. Nestled within The Blyde Riverwalk Estate, Mint Resorts The Blyde reimagines what a modern conference venue can be: sophisticated, flexible, and deeply connected to its surroundings.

The Mint Resorts Events Centre is designed for versatility complemented by breakaway rooms, a private boardroom, and a cinema for more intimate discussions. Every space has been crafted to encourage focus and collaboration, with floor-to-ceiling east-facing windows that open onto a 325sqm wraparound balcony overlooking the lagoon, creating a natural sense of openness and calm.

Beyond the venue itself, The Blyde’s lagoon-facing setting offers a truly unique atmosphere where delegates can step directly from meeting spaces to panoramic terraces and water views. It’s this blend of nature and design that makes the property ideal for conferences, corporate retreats, and executive strategy sessions.

The future of conferencing

As organisations redefine how they engage employees and partners, conferencing is evolving into a form of corporate wellbeing; an opportunity to reconnect people not just to ideas, but to one another. At Mint Hotels, we believe the future of conferencing lies in creating environments that inspire, not just accommodate.

Our conferencing facilities are not only designed for productivity but for perspective with every detail, from natural light to the ripple of the lagoon, intentionally curated to shift how people feel, think, and interact.

The future of conferencing is not about size or scale, but about substance. It is about creating moments that reignite motivation and strengthen relationships long after the final presentation ends. That’s what hospitality is all about: designing places that bring people together in ways that matter.

As I often remind our team, a great conference isn’t just measured by what’s achieved in the room, but by the ideas and energy people take back into their work afterwards.