Audi A3 intensifies infotainment
The new Audi A3 Sportback and Sedan feature a new driver-focused cockpit design, refreshed infotainment systems, and larger touchscreens.
The Audi A3 has sold more than 63 000 units in South Africa over the last two decades, making it a favourite in South Africa. It has now released the fourth generation of the A3 Sportback and the second generation of the A3 Sedan. The Audi A3 now combines sportier looks with an efficient drive.
Digital-first: controls and displays
The cockpit of the new A3 is more focused on the driver. It uses familiar elements from the brand’s full-size class models and is equipped with a 10.1-inch touch display as standard, which is integrated in the centre of the instrument panel. It recognises letters entered by hand, provides acoustic feedback, and can be controlled using voice.
The instrument cluster, which the driver operates via the multifunction steering wheel, is now also digital as standard. The optional Audi virtual cockpit plus (as part of the Technology Package) provides additional functions such as the large display of the navigation map. It measures 12.3 inches and enables three different views, including graphics with a sporty look.
Intensified: the infotainment
The MMI operating concept is powered by the new third-generation modular infotainment platform. Its computing power is ten times higher than that of its predecessor. It performs all tasks relating to connectivity, including telephony and the Audi connect services with LTE Advanced speed.
Individual settings can be stored in up to six user profiles – from climate control to frequently selected navigation destinations. The DAB+ digital radio is included as standard and the online or hybrid radio is available as an option. Route guidance is particularly easy and flexible. For example, navigation offers predictions on the development of the traffic situation and high-resolution satellite images.
The Audi A3 model range also ushers in fully integrated connectivity, the Audi connect portfolio includes a host of online services which offer advanced infotainment, navigation and Car-to-X services, which take advantage of the swarm intelligence to service, safety and convenience built into the connected A3.
The new Audi A3 can be connected to the user’s smartphone via the myAudi app, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, as well as via the Audi phone box. The latter connects the device to the car antenna and charges it inductively.
Well versed: the driver assist systems
Equipped with the optional Audi pre sense front, the parking assist, and the lane departure warning, the new A3 models help prevent accidents with other road users and offer a high level of safety. Further assist systems, such as the lane change and exit warnings as well as the cross-traffic, are available also available.
The South African packages include:
- Upgrade (LED lights, 2-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming mirror, rear parking aid)
- Technology (Audi virtual cockpit plus, MMI navigation plus, Audi connect navigation & infotainment, rear USB ports with charging function)
- Sports (black styling exterior elements, black mirrors, 18-inch wheel, sports suspension)
- S line interior (armrest in leatherette, centre armrest, S emblems, black headliner fabric, stainless steel pedals, sports seats, decorative inserts in dark aluminium)
Scheduled: market launch and prices
The new Audi A3 range is now available in South Africa and is priced as follows (inclusive of all taxes) and comes standard with a five year Audi Freeway Plan:
|Audi A3 Sportback 35 TFSI
|R561,000
|Audi A3 Sportback 35 TFSI Advanced
|R586,000
|Audi A3 Sportback 35 TFSI S line
|R601,000
|Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSI S line
|R641,000
|Audi S3 Sportback TFSI quattro
|R795,000
|Audi A3 Sedan 35 TFSI
|R576,000
|Audi A3 Sedan 35 TFSI Advanced
|R601,000
|Audi A3 Sedan 35 TFSI S line
|R616,000
|Audi A3 Sedan 40 TFSI S line
|R656,000
|Audi S3 Sedan TFSI quattro
|R810,000
