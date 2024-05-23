Tecno Spark 20 series arrives in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Five affordable handsets, priced from R1,199 to R10,999, make up a range that is set to challenge competitors.

The Tecno Spark 20 smartphone was launched in South Africa this week, presenting consumers with a full spectrum of five affordable handsets. The pricing, from R1,199 to R10,999, is likely to be the brand’s biggest challenge yet to competitors.

The centrepiece of the series, the Spark 20, was described by Elana Afrika Bredenkamp, host of the launch event on Tuesday night, as “the everything phone”.

“This is a phone that is beautiful to look at, hardworking and ticks all the boxes,” she said. “You can run your business from this phone and take action shots of your daughter’s hockey game. There’s nothing this phone can’t do.”

The Spark 20 is powered by a MediaTek G85 gaming processor, comes with storage of 256GB and has 16GB RAM, made up of 8GB + 8GB extended through Memory Fusion technology. Its 6.56-inch display has a 90Hz refresh rate, while stereo dual speakers crank up the volume by 400% from previous iterations.

A 50MP rear camera and a 32MP selfie camera include three light modes for selfies, and AI built into the camera setup to enhance photos and videos.

A 5,000mAh battery is combined with 18W fast charging, so that both battery life and charging are part of the background rather than a constant issue.

Tecno announced four additional phones that make up the new Spark 20 series, which includes the Spark 20 Pro 5G, Spark 20P, Spark 20C and Spark GO 2024.

Other devices not available in South Africa were also on display, including the Camon 30, the Phantom V Flip, the Phantom V Fold, and the Phantom Ultimate concept phone, with an extendable, slidable screen. Tecno said that, while they are not available in the country, they were being showcased to illustrate Tecno’s innovation, and cutting-edge research and development.

Pricing and availability:

The Spark 20 phone is available from select Tecno retail partners, including Edgars, TFG and Vodacom, for a recommended retail price of R6,999.

Other devices, including the new Spark 20C (R2,999), and Spark GO 2024 (R1,999), are also available from select retail partners, including Ackermans, Dunns, Edgars, Game, HiFi Corp, Jet, Makro, Mr Price, OK Furniture, PEP, Pick n Pay, Shoprite, TFG, Vodacom and Woolworths. The Spark 20P (R4,999) and SPARK 20 Pro 5G (R10,999) will be available in the country in due course.