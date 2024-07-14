The PC keeps coming back

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The personal computer market grew by 3% in the second quarter, buoyed by demand for AI PCs, according to the IDC.

The Traditional PC market delivered its second quarter of growth following seven consecutive quarters of decline. According to preliminary results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, worldwide shipments reached 64.9-million units in the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24), representing year-over-year growth of 3.0%. While the overall market benefited from favorable comparisons to 2023, weak results in China continued to hold the market back. Excluding China, worldwide shipments grew more than 5% year over year.

“Make no mistake, the PC market just like other technology markets faces challenges in the near term due to maturity and headwinds,” said Ryan Reith, group vice president with IDC’s Worldwide Device Trackers. “However, two consecutive quarters of growth, combined with plenty of market hype around AI PCs and a less sexy but arguably more important commercial refresh cycle, seems to be what the PC market needed. The buzz is clearly around AI, but a lot is happening with non-AI PC purchasing to make this mature market show signs of positivity.”

In recent months, most of the industry players have laid out their initial strategies for AI PCs focusing primarily on the component side and the potential of the commercial market. While IDC believes the commercial market has the biggest short-term upside for AI in the PC industry, the consumer story has yet to be told in full. All eyes are on Apple to drive that message later this year with anticipated product launches, but it shouldn’t be overlooked that Qualcomm, Intel, and AMD are all likely to make noise around both consumer and commercial AI PCs.

“Outside the commercial refresh cycle, promotional activity from consumer-oriented brands and channels have helped bolster the segment,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers. “The market has also moved past the rock bottom pricing brought about by excess inventory last year, signifying growth in average selling prices due to richer configurations and reduced discounting.”

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Traditional PC Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q2 2024

(Preliminary results, shipments are in millions of units) Company 2Q24

Shipments 2Q24 Market

Share 2Q23

Shipments 2Q23 Market

Share 2Q24/2Q23

Growth 1. Lenovo 14.7 22.7% 14.2 22.5% 3.7% 2. HP Inc. 13.7 21.1% 13.4 21.3% 1.8% 3. Dell Technologies 10.1 15.5% 10.3 16.4% -2.4% 4. Apple 5.7 8.8% 4.7 7.5% 20.8% 5. Acer Group 4.4 6.8% 3.9 6.2% 13.7% Others 16.3 25.1% 16.5 26.1% -1.1% Total 64.9 100.0% 63.1 100.0% 3.0% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, July 9, 2024

IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker gathers detailed market data in over 90 countries. The research includes historical and forecast trend analysis among other data.