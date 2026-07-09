Nat Geo puts ‘World’s Biggest Sharks’ on display

This month’s SharkFest DStv programming explores the science behind some of the ocean’s most powerful predators.

National Geographic Wild’s SharkFest continues this Sunday (12 July 2026) with World’s Biggest Sharks, an episode that follows scientists from the Florida Keys to the Bahamas and Hawaii in search of the world’s largest shark.

The programme, airing at 18:00 on National Geographic Wild (DStv 182, Startimes 221), explores the biological and environmental factors that allow some apex predators to grow to extraordinary sizes.

SharkFest is now in the 14th year as National Geographic Wild’s annual shark programming event. The July line-up combines close encounters, marine science and expert-led storytelling to examine the behaviour, power and conservation of one of the ocean’s most fascinating predators.

Photo supplied.

The line-up continues on 19 July with World’s Biggest Mako, which follows a team of scientists and a cinematographer in the waters north of New Zealand as they search for giant mako sharks. With help from a local fisherman who has worked this stretch of ocean for decades, the team encounters a series of increasingly large makos. While the species is endangered elsewhere, the programme examines whether a local population could be making a comeback.

On 26 July, When Sharks Attack and Why: Compilations investigates some of the world’s most puzzling and dramatic shark encounters. The programme explores why attacks suddenly spike in certain locations and what may be driving shark behaviour, using eyewitness accounts, expert analysis, archive footage and marine science.

Photo supplied.

SharkFest opened on 5 July with Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory, in which the Emmy- and BAFTA-winning cinematographer and National Geographic Explorer travels to Mexico’s Pacific waters in search of hammerhead sharks. The episode investigates what is driving the decline of hammerhead populations and how protected waters may offer hope for the future.

The same night featured Shark Attack Files, which follows researchers investigating shark encounters involving surfers and paddleboarders from Australia to Florida. The programme examines why these incidents occur and what can be done to reduce risk.