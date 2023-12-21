Find Aquaman’s ‘Lost Kingdom’ in cinemas

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in cinemas today, with an added bonus: an IMAX edition.

As part of the Filmed for IMAX programme, the movie was shot with IMAX-certified digital cameras and features IMAX-exclusive Expanded Aspect Ratio (EAR) throughout the film.

It is the sequel to Aquaman (2018), and the 15th and final installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Directed by James Wan from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, it stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, alongside Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman.

Several years after the events of the original movie, Aquaman is forced to protect Atlantis and his loved ones after an ancient power is unleashed when Black Manta obtains the cursed Black Trident.

Aside from Momoa, the stars include:

Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius / Ocean Master, Arthur’s Atlantean half-brother and the former king of Atlantis, who is imprisoned following his crimes against Atlantis. He’s recruited by Arthur to fight against Manta.

Amber Heard as Mera, Queen of Atlantis, wife of Arthur, mother of Arthur Jr and daughter of King Nereus who can control water

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane / Black Manta, a ruthless pirate and high-seas mercenary who uses an Atlantean armoured suit and wields the powerful Black Trident.

Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Arthur and Orm’s mother and the former queen of Atlantis.

Reprising their roles from Aquaman (2018) are Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, the king of Xebel and Mera’s father; Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, a marine biologist obsessed with finding Atlantis; and Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Arthur’s father who works as a lighthouse keeper. Also appearing are Vincent Regan as Atlan, the first king of Atlantis; Jani Zhao as Stingray; Indya Moore as Karshon; and Pilou Asbæk in an undisclosed role.

In the IMAX version, moviegoers will find themselves totally immersed in 1.90:1 aspect ratio, which provides up to 26% more picture. In the largest cinemas, the movie will be presented in the full 1:78 aspect ratio.