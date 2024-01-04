Evil swims in these waters

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A malevolent force from the past unleashes terror on an unsuspecting family in horror film ‘Night Swim’, in cinemas from today.

A dark secret lurks in the swimming pool of the Waller family’s new home’ in Night Swim. The supernatural horror film premieres in cinemas today (5 January).

As night descends, the malevolent force thirsts to drag the family under into the depths of inescapable terror.

Ray Waller, the father of the family, is a former baseball star whose aspirations are shattered by a debilitating illness. After fixing up their new home, he hopes that the shimmering backyard swimming pool will aid in his recovery, and provide a source of joy for his children. However, a previously dormant supernatural entity surfaces from the renovated pool.

The cast features:

Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as the father, Ray.

Oscar nominee Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) as the mother, Eve.

Amélie Hoeferle (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) as the daughter, Izzy.

Gavin Warren (Fear the Walking Dead) as the son, Elliot.

The movie draws inspiration from the 2014 short film of the same name, and is produced by Atomic Monster and Blumhouse Productions, both of which were involved in the creation of the eerie film M3gan (2022). It is directed by Bryce McGuire, known for his work on Baghead, and produced by James Wan, an architect behind horror franchises like Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring, as well as Jason Blum, recognised for his contributions to films like Paranormal Activity, The Purge, and Halloween.