Taylor Swift swings into IMAX

Catch the ’Eras Tour’ in Ster-Kinekor’s IMAX and select cinemas from today.

Get ready Swifties, TayTay is coming to South Africa… well, her new Eras Tour concert film is, in Ster-Kinekor’s immersive IMAX and luxurious Cine Prestige cinemas today, 13 October, to coincide with the release date in the USA.

The cultural phenomenon continues, giving fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in a once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience, offering a cinematic view of the music icon that is Taylor Swift and her history-making The Eras Tour concert film.

The highly anticipated film follows Taylor Swift’s remarkable journey. You can watch The Eras Tour concert in Ster-Kinekor’s Cine Prestige and IMAX cinemas at select sites. IMAX technology provides unparalleled picture and sound quality ensuring that every note, every dance move and every emotion becomes an immersive cinema experience.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has been a global sensation, captivating audiences around the world with its spellbinding performances and iconic music. Now, South African fans have the chance to relive the magic of this extraordinary tour. Enjoy a night of music, nostalgia, and sheer entertainment on the big screen in the comfort of Ster-Kinekor’s cinemas, including Cine Prestige where guests relax in extra-large, super-comfortable leather chairs, while ordering a selection of delicious snacks and drinks.

The film will be shown at the following Ster-Kinekor cinemas:

Baywest (IMAX) I’langa

Blue Route (IMAX) Mall of Africa (IMAX)

Carnival City Mall of the North

Cavendish Mooirivier

CapeGate (IMAX) Sandton

Centurion Secunda

Cradlestone (IMAX) Shellybeach

Cresta Somerset

Eastgate(IMAX) The Grove (IMAX)

East Rand Mall The Zone @Rosebank

Fourways Tygervalley

Garden Route V&A Waterfront (IMAX)

Gateway (IMAX) Vaal Mall

Greenstone Watercrest

The concert film will have screenings on the following dates: 13, 14 and 15 October in IMAX, Cine Prestige and select Ster-Kinekor cinemas, and then in Ster-Kinekor cinemas from 19 to 21 October, 26 to 29 October, and from 2 to 5 November.