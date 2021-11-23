Canon adds more camera features via firmware update

Canon Europe has announced firmware updates for the EOS R5 (firmware v1.50), EOS R6 (firmware v1.50) and EOS-1D X Mark III (firmware v1.60). Following the recent launch of the EOS R3, a powerhouse for sport and reportage photography, Canon has expanded its professional range of cameras with enhanced detection, better file transfer, and optimised support for lenses.

Unrivalled detection for subject tracking

Across both the EOS R5 and EOS R6, this update delivers enhanced recognition of subjects. Users of these cameras are now able to select “vehicles” as the main subject. Inheriting this ability from the EOS R3, the cameras can track racing cars and bikes. The update also enhances the overall AF tracking of people, with improved eye and face detection even when the subject is wearing a mask, as well as adding body detection. Strengthening detection within the EOS-1D X Mark III for winter sports, the firmware provides improved head detection for subjects wearing goggles and helmets.

Simplified operation for streamlined workflows

For professional photographers, their camera needs to operate as an extension of them, with seamless and intuitive functionality to help them capture the shot. This upgrade gives EOS R5 and EOS R6 owners the ability to set a custom white balance in Live View, streamlining manual white balance control. Across all models, the firmware ensures that photographers aren’t able to mistakenly transfer files by pressing the multi-controller when “Transfer with SET” is set for FTP transfer. Previously, the EOS-1D X Mark III employed separate buttons for voice memo and image rating, but with newly added settings users can use one button to do both functions simultaneously.

Enhanced support for lenses

As the RF lens range continues to grow, photographers are able to unlock new possibilities with their cameras. Thanks to this latest update, the EOS R5 is now compatible with Canon’s EOS VR System and the RF 5.2mm F2.8L Dual Fisheye lens, enabling content creators to easily capture immersive footage for virtual reality. The update also offers full-time manual support for the RF 70-200mm F4L IS USM, even if AF is selected.

The EOS R5, EOS R6 and EOS-1D X Mark III firmware updates will be available to download from 2 December 2021 from local online support centres.

Canon provided the following information on the firmware updates:

No. Update EOS R5 EOS R6 EOS-1D X Mark III 1 Change the settings for “simultaneous recording” and “current drive” during remote operation    2 Disable the multi-controller for FTP transfer    3 Change the default from Active to Passive with the FTP Server Passive Mode Setting    4 Enhanced recognition of subjects, including vehicle and body detection   5 Improved Face/ Eye Detection with masks   6 Added White Capture Mode in Live View (Manual White Balance)   7 Added EVF Smooth to suppress lower frame rates in low light   8 Full-time manual focus support for RF 70-200 mm F4L IS USM   9 RF 5.2mm F2.8L DUAL FISHEYE support  10 Added settings to enable image rating and voice memo to be set at the same time  11 Change the Default Power Saving Settings for FTP Transfers from “use” to “not use”  12 Enhanced Head Detection for winter sports athletes wearing goggles 

