Stream of the Day
Apex Legends hosts Grand Soirée Arcade Event
Respawn is hosting Apex Legends players to a Grand Soirée Arcade Event for two weeks from today, 14 January.
Respawn is inviting Apex Legends players to the Grand Soirée Arcade Event for two weeks of refined mayhem from 14 to 28 January 28. With a dress code of “formal skins,” the grand celebration lets players partake in a rollicking event with new modes every two days – from Armed and Dangerous to exotic new additions – as well as earn exquisite rewards and shop for an array of Art Deco-inspired cosmetics and outfits.
Below is a recap of all the activities planned during the Grand Soirée Arcade Event:
- Seven Rotating Limited Time Modes – Experience seven different limited-time modes — with a new mode rotating every two days — including familiar favourites like Armed and Dangerous, as well as new modes like Dummie’s Big Day. Each limited-time mode will have three new challenges worth a total of 1,000 points.
- Event Reward Track – This new track system gives players more rewards, as well as more ways to earn. Complete a variety of challenges to rack up Arcade points and earn increasingly prestigious rewards throughout the event.
- Bonus Scoring Weekend – From 8PM SAST on 17 January to 8PM SAST on 20 January, players will be able to grab an additional set of event-specific challenges worth a total of 500 points.
- Direct Purchase Event Shop – Players can shop for a mix of legendary skins, as well as other Art Deco-inspired cosmetics at a $5 price point. Six new Legendary skins will also be added to the core loot pool, which can be crafted or obtained from Apex Packs, or available for direct purchase.
Stream of the Day
Netflix: Locke & Key
Three siblings and their mother move to their ancestral home after their father’s mysterious death. After moving in, they realise the house is full of clues that may be connected to their father’s death.
After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death.
As the Locke children explore the different keys and their powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), the series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.
Locke & Key on Netflix is the long-awaited television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW comics.
Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott (IT and IT 2) as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup (American Crime) as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories) as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck (American Vandal) as Gabe, Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon.
Stream of the Day
CES: The hottest in emerging tech – summarised
At CES in Las Vegas this week, the hottest technology was showcased from top brands and coolest start-ups.
Attendees of CES got a first-hand look at emerging technologies that are changing lives for the better on a global scale.
CES has compiled a video that offers a look at the next generation of innovation to see the eye-catching products that have everyone talking.