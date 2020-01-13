Stream of the Day
Netflix: Locke & Key
Three siblings and their mother move to their ancestral home after their father’s mysterious death. After moving in, they realise the house is full of clues that may be connected to their father’s death.
As the Locke children explore the different keys and their powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), the series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.
Locke & Key on Netflix is the long-awaited television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW comics.
Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott (IT and IT 2) as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup (American Crime) as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories) as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck (American Vandal) as Gabe, Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon.
CES: The hottest in emerging tech – summarised
At CES in Las Vegas this week, the hottest technology was showcased from top brands and coolest start-ups.
Attendees of CES got a first-hand look at emerging technologies that are changing lives for the better on a global scale.
CES has compiled a video that offers a look at the next generation of innovation to see the eye-catching products that have everyone talking.
CES: Whose reality is it anyway?
At CES in Las Vegas this week, makers of augmented and virtual reality technology showed off other-worldly environments that aid industries from health care to retail.
CES 2020 in las Vegas was the place to be to experience the latest Augmented and Virtual Reality technology, creating immersive experiences across industries from health care to agriculture and manufacturing to retail.
Companies showcasing their talent included in the video are:
- Hypervision
- Insta360
- TeslaSuit