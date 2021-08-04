Apex Legends Emergence – out now

During EA Play Live, Respawn and EA revealed Apex Legends: Emergence, the next major update for the critically acclaimed competitive multiplayer experience. The update, which is out now, includes the following features:

A new legend enters the arena : Seer, a powerful new recon Legend, joins the ever-expanding roster of diverse characters in Emergence. Today, fans were given a first-look at his abilities and how he offers a new way to track down and hunt opponents – even through walls.

: Seer, a powerful new recon Legend, joins the ever-expanding roster of diverse characters in Emergence. Today, fans were given a first-look at his abilities and how he offers a new way to track down and hunt opponents – even through walls. Ranked arenas: Emergence will mark the next major update to Apex Legend’s new competitive 3v3 mode, Arenas, with the launch of Ranked Arenas. Ranked Arenas will give players the ability to climb the ranks and show off their skill rating (e.g. Bronze, Silver, Gold, all the way up to Predator), testing their might against other evenly matched competitors through the underlying matchmaking rating score.

Emergence will mark the next major update to Apex Legend’s new competitive 3v3 mode, Arenas, with the launch of Ranked Arenas. Ranked Arenas will give players the ability to climb the ranks and show off their skill rating (e.g. Bronze, Silver, Gold, all the way up to Predator), testing their might against other evenly matched competitors through the underlying matchmaking rating score. Year 2 of Apex Legends global series: EA also announced what’s in store for the new season of the ALGS. For Year 2, the Base Prize Pool is climbing to $5 million, crossplay competition is bringing Xbox and PlayStation into the mix, along with Pro League and Challenger Circuit competitions. You can read the full breakdown including schedule, format, eligibility and more on the Apex Legends blog here.

Apex Legends: Emergence will launch on 3 August 2021 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Origin and Steam.

For more news about Apex Legends, visit www.playapex.com for the latest updates.