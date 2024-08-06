Prince Kaybee drops ‘Sorry Not Sorry’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In collaboration Zimbabwean artist Gemma Griffiths, the SA producer has released a new Afro house single.

Sorry Not Sorry, a new Afro house song created by South African producer Prince Kaybee, and Zimbabwean artist Gemma Griffiths, has gone live. Themes explored in the track include that of betrayal and resilience. The lyrics convey the pain of feeling deceived by a partner and the refusal to accept mistreatment.

Kaybee originates from Senekal in theFree State, and his climb in the music industry began as a self-taught producer using a laptop. His talent became evident through a series of chart-topping hits, including Charlotte, a collaboration with Lady Zamar.

Kaybee’s success continued with tracks like Club Controller, featuring LaSoulMates, TNS and Zanda Zakuza. In 2021, he released his first album, The 4th Republic.

Griffiths is known for her soulful vocals and folk-inspired sound. Her nomadic experiences, including studying in America and extensive travels across Africa, have influenced her music.