Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets season update

A free update to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for the Nintendo Switch system has been released. The update aims to fire up gamers’ islands with carnival spirit and new seasonal items.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons occasionally receives updates that deliver events and features to the game. A major update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is planned for March 2021.

According to the game developer, the update will add the following features to the game:

Festivale Event – Feel the heat with the colourful Festivale event filled with dancing and flying feathers! On Feb. 15, Dancer Pavé will arrive to your island’s plaza to usher in some confetti and carnival spirit. On the day of the event you can capture colourful feathers floating on your island with your net and trade them to Pavé to receive a dance number in return. Invite friends over to your island or visit theirs to partake in the festivities together.

– Festivale clothing is available at the Able Sisters shop for a limited time. Seasonal Items – Celebrate the sentimental season with chocolate hearts and heart-shaped bouquets, which will be available for purchase until February 14. There will also be other items related to Groundhog Day and Big Game Celebration available for certain periods during February.

