VW ups solar capacity at Plant Kariega

Regardt van Zyl, Ryan Katts, Ulrich Schwabe, Ntsapokazi Ningiza, Mike Petrie, Pano Mantatzis, Fhatuwani Mashau, Nick Chapman at Plant Kariega. Photo courtesy QuickPic.

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A new 1,410-panel installation supports a broader shift towards carbon-neutral electricity in production.

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has completed a major new photovoltaic solar panel project at a component plant in Kariega, Eastern Cape, South Africa. The installation comprises 1,410 solar panels mounted on the roofs of the building and car park, as well as a ground-mounted portion.

The facility, completed in June 2026, has a capacity of about 0,88MWp. The development aims to reinforce the company’s commitment to sustainability and renewable energy.

Mike Petrie, Ulrich Schwabe, Ntsapokazi Ningiza, Pano Mantatzis. Photo supplied.

VWGA previously completed a multi-phase solar panel installation over an employee car park, which included 9,294 panels with a capacity of 5.2MWp, capable of producing 7,125MWh annually. Additionally, similar solar panel projects were completed on the roof of the final assembly building (1,7MWp) and the engine plant (1,0MWp).

The projects form part of a long-term sustainability roadmap towards achieving carbon-neutral electricity in VWGA’s production operations. In 2025, green energy sources supplied 40% of Plant Kariega’s energy requirements.

“We have made significant strides in recent years towards fully sustainable manufacturing,” says Ulrich Schwabe, VWGA production director. “As a company we remain committed towards practices that are responsible and sustainable, and our work in increasing our green footprint is never done.”