Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Catch Tom Hanks in a heartwarming story of friendship and redemption.

Hollywood’s quintessential “Mr Nice Guy”, Tom Hanks, plays a grumpy widower who finds a new lease on life in the heartwarming comedy-drama A Man Called Otto, airing now on DStv Box Office.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment brings audiences this feel-good adaptation of the number one New York Times bestselling novel, A Man Called Ove, by Swedish author Fredrik Backman, and the 2015 smash-hit Swedish movie by the same name.

In A Man Called Otto, double Oscar winner Hanks (Saving Private Ryan, Forrest Gump, Cast Away) plays Otto Anderson, a man who has lost his will to live following the death of his wife.

He is ready to end it all until his plans are interrupted by a lively young family that moves in next door. This cranky grinch meets his match in the quick-witted Marisol (Mariana Treviño – Club de Cuervos), who challenges him to see life differently – leading to an unlikely friendship that will turn his world around.

A heartwarming and funny story about love, loss and rediscovering life, A Man Called Otto, shows that family can sometimes be found in the most unexpected places. Look out for Truman Hanks, Tom’s youngest son, playing the younger Otto in the film.

A Man Called Otto, is directed by Marc Foster with a screenplay by David Magee – the team that brought audiences the enchanting Finding Neverland.

The film is directed by Marc Forster (Finding Neverland, World War Z) and features a supporting cast that includes Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.