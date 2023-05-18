Movie of the Week
‘A Man Called Otto’ comes
to DStv Box Office
Catch Tom Hanks in a heartwarming story of friendship and redemption.
Hollywood’s quintessential “Mr Nice Guy”, Tom Hanks, plays a grumpy widower who finds a new lease on life in the heartwarming comedy-drama A Man Called Otto, airing now on DStv Box Office.
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment brings audiences this feel-good adaptation of the number one New York Times bestselling novel, A Man Called Ove, by Swedish author Fredrik Backman, and the 2015 smash-hit Swedish movie by the same name.
In A Man Called Otto, double Oscar winner Hanks (Saving Private Ryan, Forrest Gump, Cast Away) plays Otto Anderson, a man who has lost his will to live following the death of his wife.
He is ready to end it all until his plans are interrupted by a lively young family that moves in next door. This cranky grinch meets his match in the quick-witted Marisol (Mariana Treviño – Club de Cuervos), who challenges him to see life differently – leading to an unlikely friendship that will turn his world around.
A heartwarming and funny story about love, loss and rediscovering life, A Man Called Otto, shows that family can sometimes be found in the most unexpected places. Look out for Truman Hanks, Tom’s youngest son, playing the younger Otto in the film.
A Man Called Otto, is directed by Marc Foster with a screenplay by David Magee – the team that brought audiences the enchanting Finding Neverland.
The film is directed by Marc Forster (Finding Neverland, World War Z) and features a supporting cast that includes Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.