Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Catch the world’s third-highest-grossing movie of 2022, which unites two generations of Jurassic stars for the first time.

The third-highest-grossing movie of 2022 globally, Jurassic World: Dominion, which unites two generations of Jurassic stars for the first time, began streaming on Showmax this week.

It is set four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed, in a world where dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans across the planet. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Dominion unites two generations of Jurassic stars for the first time: Teen Choice winners Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar winner Laura Dern, Oscar nominee Jeff Goldblum and Emmy nominee Sam Neill.

From director Colin Trevorrow (who smashed seven Guinness World Records with Jurassic World) and Oscar-winning franchise creator and executive producer Steven Spielberg, Dominion was nominated for the People’s Choice Movie of 2022 and was up for Favourite Movie and Actor (Pratt) at the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards, as well as Visual Effects Society and Annie Awards this year.