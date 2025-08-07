‘Rust Mobile’ opens pre-registrations

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The mobile adaptation of the hit survival game features dynamic environments and flexible playstyles while retaining the original’s core experience.

A mobile adaptation of the post-apocalyptic survival game Rust has been revealed, with pre-registrations now open. Since its launch, the original PC version has earned over 1-million reviews on Steam, with nearly 90% rated positive.

Rust Mobile incorporates core elements such as open-world exploration, player-versus-player combat, and base building. The game aims to reflect the key survival mechanics and themes of trust and betrayal found in Rust.

The game will make its public hands-on debut from 20 to 24 August at Gamescom 2025 in Cologne, Germany.

Rust Mobile gameplay

Rust Mobile is played from a first-person perspective in a real-time, open-world environment where players face threats from both wildlife and other survivors. The game features a fully explorable sandbox that includes a dynamic day-night cycle, weather systems, and region-based biomes, contributing to environmental strategy. Core mechanics such as scavenging, crafting, building, raiding, and permadeath are retained, with player decisions directly affecting survival outcomes.

The mobile version introduces greater flexibility in playstyle, allowing players to engage in competitive PvP or progress at their own pace. Rust Mobile aims to offer accessible gameplay across different settings, including at home or while travelling.

Rust Mobile has undergone significant improvements in quality, gameplay systems, and content since the early tech test in Canada earlier this year and is ready for players to dive into the experience.