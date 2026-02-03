Alfa Romeo sparks in the city

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Alfa Romeo Junior represents a daring leap into the future of electrified mobility, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The fully electric Alfa Romeo Junior is compact in size yet overflowing with personality. It blends Italian flair with electric technology. This striking Alfa Romeo carries the prestigious legacy of Milanese performance and craftsmanship straight into the heart of the modern urban jungle.

Beneath its elegant exterior, the Junior captures the quintessential Alfa Romeo spirit of agility and precision. Measuring just under 4.2 metres in length, this city-friendly marvel slips into tight parking spaces while maintaining a strong, athletic stance.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

It is offered in two fully electric configurations: the Elettrica and the high-performance Elettrica Veloce. The Junior is a head turner whether it is the Elettrica or the Elettrica Veloce. I got to drive the Veloce for a week.

From every angle, the Junior radiates classic Alfa charm paired with modern sophistication.

Interestingly, the model was originally named “Milano” but following a legal dispute with the Italian government concerning its production in Poland, Alfa Romeo swiftly rebranded it as Junior, a playful nod to the iconic GT 1300 Junior of the 1960s. Several design cues pay homage to the brand’s rich heritage:

The Scudetto Grille – available in Heritage form with traditional script or the Progresso version featuring a contemporary logo cut-out

– available in Heritage form with traditional script or the Progresso version featuring a contemporary logo cut-out Coda Tronca rear styling – a truncated tail inspired by the legendary Giulia TZ for improved aerodynamics

– a truncated tail inspired by the legendary Giulia TZ for improved aerodynamics The Biscione emblem – a laser-etched serpent on the C-pillar proudly referencing Alfa Romeo’s historic symbol

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Underneath the Juniors stylish shell lies Stellantis’ e-CMP2 electric platform, shared with vehicles such as the Jeep Avenger and Peugeot 2008. However, Alfa Romeo engineers in Arese have carefully recalibrated the steering, suspension, and throttle response to ensure the Junior delivers a distinctly sporty driving experience.

Feature Elettrica Elettrica Veloce Power Output 118 kW 207 kW Torque 260 Nm 345 Nm 0–100 km/h 9.0 seconds 5.9 seconds Top Speed 152 km/h 200 km/h

The Veloce in particular brings genuine hot-hatch thrills into the electric era, proving that electrification does not mean sacrificing excitement.

Both versions are equipped with an advanced Level 2 driver assistance suite. This includes adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, lane centring, blind-spot monitoring, and LED matrix headlights.

Emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection further enhances everyday safety, creating a reassuring driving environment whether navigating city traffic or open highways.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The front and back seats are very comfortable despite being low. Legroom does not seem to be an issue for the rear passengers.

In front, the Junior delivers a driver-focused environment centred around a crisp 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a modern infotainment system. The layout feels sporty yet intuitive, reinforcing Alfa Romeo’s traditional focus on the driver – the angled screen slightly faces the driver.

The digital experience still requires refinement. Android Auto currently relies on a physical cable connection, and during early drives the system proved temperamental, with unstable mapping and navigation. While the hardware impresses, the software clearly needs further optimisation to match the vehicle’s otherwise electrifying performance.

* Pricing of the Elettrica starts from R799,900 and the Electtrica Veloce from R999,900

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.