Mahindra Scorpio-N: The desert king rises

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is a fusion of raw power, modern technology and off-road muscle that turns journeys into adventures, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Climbing into the cockpit of the Mahindra Scorpio-N, I felt I was inheriting the presence of a desert predator. The Scorpion-N is a statement of muscular presence and mechanical might. Sharper, more modern and with a level of capability that belies its competitive price tag, the king that graced my driveway in December was the Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 4X4 AT Diesel Adventure.

The heart of the desert king

At the core of the Scorpio-N sits Mahindra’s 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine, a four-cylinder workhorse delivering 128.6 kW of power and 400 Nm of torque. This potent output gives the Scorpio-N a strong mid-range shove, instantly noticeable whether I was pulling onto a highway on-ramp or powering through washboard gravel roads.

Official figures from Mahindra claim combined diesel fuel consumption as low as 6.9 L/100 km, impressive for a full-size SUV with genuine off-road capability. My driving typically had a consumption of 7.4L/100km.

Taming the wild: off-road mastery

Off-road, the Scorpio-N sheds its street manners and reveals its primal instincts. Engaging in the 4XPLOR terrain management system, this SUV transformed into a mountain goat with a grudge. Mechanical locking differential, selectable drive modes and genuine 4LO low-range gearing let me tackle mud, sand, rocks and river fords with surprising audacity.

Ground clearance and approach/descent angles are generous enough to keep most obstacles at bay and, due to a sturdy ladder-frame chassis, the Scorpio-N felt engineered to be driven hard. Whether it was deep ruts or unpredictable slopes, confidence rarely wavered as the vehicle feels purpose-built.

Commanding on-road presence

On tar, the Scorpio-N is a civilised companion in most conditions. It is not a lithe sports hatchback, nor is it meant to be, but it absorbs imperfections with poise and communicates a reassuring solidity through its steering and chassis. There is a slight top-heavy sensation through fast bends, understandable given its height and traditional 4×4 underpinnings, but it remains composed enough for long highway miles.

Driver assist and safety are comprehensively attended to, with features like ABS, traction control and multiple airbags contributing to a sense of security, while the commanding seating position gave us a panoramic view.

Cabin comforts and quirks

Inside, the Scorpio-N’s cabin surprises with space and modern design touches. Seats are generous and supportive, with enough leg room for adults front and rear. The elevated seating height eases ingress and egress, while sturdy grab handles nod to the vehicle’s high-and-mighty stance, helpful when climbing into its lofty cockpit.

The infotainment suite feels contemporary with a touchscreen. While Android Auto is supported, it requires a USB-A cable for connection rather than wireless pairing – a small quirk in an otherwise capable system. A 360-degree camera, cooled glovebox and premium audio setup add convenience and enjoyment, though the mapping can sometimes be temperamental mid-journey.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is a rare blend of old-school ruggedness and modern SUV sensibility. It is a capable off-roader, a comfortable family hauler and a spirited road cruiser, all without breaking the bank.

*Pricing for the Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 4X4 AT Diesel Adventure starts at R665,999.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.