Honor 200 goes Pro with portraits

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The new smartphone excels at speedy functionality, but truly shines in camera capabilities writes JASON BANNIER.

What is it?

The Honor 200 Pro is a premium smartphone that borders on the high-end of phone ranges.

The device performs smoothly, handling demanding tasks and gaming without lag. The speedy functionality is driven by its Qualcomm’s SM8635 Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (4nm) chipset, paired with 12 of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The camera system on the device includes a 50MP main camera, 50MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide lens, which capture high-quality images. In my experience, using the portrait mode with Studio Harcourt filters—developed in collaboration with the renowned Parisian photography studio—is the best way to capture moments.

The first of the three AI-enhanced filters is the Harcourt Classic, designed to replicate the studio’s black-and-white headshots. While it is primarily intended for people, it works well for cute cats too. Check out those whiskers on Merlin!

The second filter, Harcourt Colour, imparts a warm, inviting tone, creating a classic photographic aesthetic. The third filter, Harcourt Vibrant, produces images with a smoother, more polished appearance. However, Beans looks great in both.

Unfortunately, these portrait mode filters are not available on the 12MP front camera. Despite this limitation, one can still capture high-quality selfies.

The main camera supports video at 4K with 60fps, while the front offers 4K at 30fps. There is a noticeable stabilisation feature that enhances the smoothness of the footage.

The 6.78-inch quad-curved OLED display delivers vibrant colours, with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is excellent for video streaming. Notably, the loud stereo speakers enhance this experience, delivering clear audio.

With a peak brightness of 4000 nits, the display is bright. However, outdoors, it is somewhat challenging to see it clearly in the bright South African sun.

With its 5,200mAh battery, the handset easily powers through a full day, even under heavy use. The charging performance is impressive: starting at 25%, the battery reaches 80% in 20 minutes. It then takes 15 more minutes to fully charge, bringing the total time from 25% to 100% to 35 minutes.

The build quality is solid, and it features IP65 dust and water resistance.

It supports wireless charging, and a 100W charger is included in the box. Although a plastic cover is also included, its appearance slightly detracts from the premium look and feel.

Why does it matter?

The Honor 200 is positioned as a cheaper alternative to more expensive flagship devices. Its standout speed, camera quality, vibrant display, and long battery life make it an excellent smartphone. Notably, its portrait mode’s Studio Harcourt filters enhance one’s photographs, and its other camera capabilities provide versatility in taking pictures.

How much does it cost?

The Honor 200 Pro is available at a recommended retail starting price of R19,999. Colours include Moonlight White, Black, and Ocean Cyan.

What are the biggest negatives?

Studio Harcourt filters are unavailable on front camera.

Struggles with display clarity in bright sunlight.

Included plastic cover reduces premium look/feel.

What are the biggest positives?

Fast functionality.

Excellent camera capabilities.

Exceptional battery life and charging speed.

*Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads at @jas2bann.

