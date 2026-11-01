Idris Elba backs Africa’s AI filmmakers

Image courtesy Akuna learning.

Filmmakers and visual storytellers in five African countries have until 15 November 2026 to apply for a free AI filmmaking programme that could take their ideas from the classroom to a funded production.

The initiative, From Script to Screen with AI, was launched on 26 October by Akuna Learning. The education platform forms part of The Akuna Group, chaired by award-winning actor Sir Idris Elba. Applications are open to creators in South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

The programme is delivered in collaboration with Google, with $1-million in funding from Google.org and a curriculum developed by AI filmmaking education company Curious Refuge. Applications and participation are free, while selected creative teams will have opportunities to secure production funding.

AI filmmaking has already begun taking shape in Africa. In July, Neill Blomkamp released Nightborne , a 13-minute sci-fi horror produced using AI-generated visuals. More recently, South African studio DragonStudios.ai produced Mountain of Graves , an AI-generated supernatural drama selected as a finalist at the Neu Wave AI Film Festival in October 2026.

Akuna’s programme aims to widen access to these filmmaking techniques, while helping participants develop the skills and industry connections needed to complete their own productions.

Elba has previously supported initiatives aimed at developing young people’s skills. His 2022 television series Idris Elba’s Fight School was inspired by a visit to a South African township boxing club. His acting roles include detective John Luther in Luther: The Fallen Sun and the voice of the title character in Knuckles .

“For me, this is about learning,” says Elba. “This is about access to courses that help educate creators across the continent to tell their stories. Through Akuna Learning, we’re partnering with Google and Curious Refuge on From Script to Screen with AI, a remarkable training and mentorship programme teaching African filmmakers to use AI tools.

“Selected projects will receive production funding, and creators will retain control of their work. I’m looking forward to seeing the stories they choose, and how the education leads to employment and self-momentum, but helps shape the narrative of Africa.”

From training to production

The programme follows a 50-week structure, beginning with applications and selection before moving into training, mentoring, pitching and film production.

Applications will be assessed by review panels in each participating country, followed by a final panel considering candidates from all five countries.

The programme calendar outlines a 12-week online academy with Curious Refuge, starting on 25 January 2027. Selected participants will receive weekly guidance from Akuna, alongside opportunities for in-person meetings across the five participating countries.

All participants begin with foundational AI filmmaking training before specialising in one of five creative pathways: fiction; documentary; animation; advertising; or screenwriting. Applicants select a preferred pathway when applying.

After completing the academy, graduates will receive certification and can submit a one-page film idea. Shortlisted creators will form teams and spend four weeks working with mentors and industry experts to develop their proposals.

Between June and July 2027, mentor-endorsed teams will pitch to panels representing Akuna, Google and the wider film industry. Successful projects will receive production funding and creative and technical support.

Funded teams will produce their films between July and October 2027, with the completed projects scheduled for showcases in October. Akuna says creators will retain ownership of their work, although funded teams will sign separate agreements covering production support.

Khaled Gad, CEO of The Akuna Group, says: “Training on its own does not build an industry. Creators need a route from the classroom to the screen, and this programme carries them all the way, from their first application to a finished, funded film. It opens on the same day and runs to the same standard in all five countries. You do not need a film school background or any experience with AI to apply. You need finished work that shows what you can do, and your application in by 15 November.”

How to apply

The programme welcomes aspiring and emerging filmmakers, screenwriters, animators, photographers, designers, editors, advertisers, digital content creators and other visual artists.

Applicants do not need previous AI experience, formal film qualifications or a minimum number of years in the industry. However, candidates must provide an example of existing creative work demonstrating their abilities and commitment. Akuna emphasises that even modest portfolios are acceptable, provided the work shows creative potential.

According to Akuna’s application requirements , candidates must be at least 18, physically reside in one of the five eligible countries, and have access to a laptop, reliable internet and consistent electricity. Participants must also be available for the full academy and subsequent stages if selected.

Applications require a creative work sample, a professional profile, a personal statement of up to 250 words and a 60 to 90-second introduction video. Women are strongly encouraged to apply.

The company says that completing the academy does not guarantee production funding. Only selected projects will progress to the funded filmmaking stage, while other graduates will leave with certification and training experience.

* Apply via the Akuna Learning website here .

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.