London’s other detective returns

The trailer is out for ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’, which will have a limited release in theatres before airing on Netflix.

A crime thriller starring Idris Elba will premiere in theatres on 24 February before moving to Netflix next month.

Luther: The Fallen Sun originated from a BBC series that ran for 5 seasons from 2010 to 2019 and is now showing as a continuation in cinemas. It will air on Netflix from 10 March.

The main character, John Luther (Idris Elba), is known for his dedication and his ingenious approaches to solving cases as detective chief inspector of London. In the TV series Luther pays a heavy price for his dedication. After investigating Alice Morgan, a psychopath and murderer, he was unable to arrest her due to lack of evidence. Luther was then framed for the crime he did not commit, and arrested.

The award-winning television series continues with a serial murderer now terrorising London as the famous detective is imprisoned. He is determined to get out of prison and finish the task by any means necessary.

Elba said of his character: “You know when you watch the news and someone has killed their children? And your instinct is to be like, ‘Oh, if I got my hands on them’? Well, his instinct is to do that but he’s a police officer. And when he does get his hands on them, he doesn’t necessarily follow procedure. He will be as vindictive as the criminal”

Elba won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor for the TV series.

It stars Ruth Wilson as Alice Morgan, with Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis. It was produced by BBC Film and Chernin Entertainment, and directed by Jamie Payne.