Emperor Palpatine unleashes dark side at Comic Con

Ian McDiarmid, who portrays Emperor Palpatine in the Star Wars films, is attending Comic Con Cape Town on 3 and 4 May 2025. The second date, 4 May, coincides with Star Wars Day – May the Fourth.

McDiarmid debuted as the Emperor in Return of the Jedi (1983), and appeared later in The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, and The Rise of Skywalker. He also voices the character in several animated shows.

McDiarmid’s role in the franchise is central. As the dark side Force user, who also goes by the Sith name Darth Sidious, he rises from senator to galactic ruler, orchestrating the fall of the Republic and the rise of the Empire.

Photo courtesy Lucasfilm.

Attendees will have the chance to meet the award-winning Scottish actor, with autograph signings and photo opportunities available for purchase. McDiarmid will take part in main stage question and answer sessions during the event.

Comic Con CT says this is an incredible opportunity to obtain first-hand insight into the films, and fans can learn a lot more about what is undoubtedly one of the most important sagas in the pop culture universe.

“Star Wars has had a significant impact on modern culture, with references deeply embedded in today’s popular culture,” says Carla Massmann, show director of Comic Con CT.

“Phrases such as ‘Jedi mindtrick’ and of course ‘May the force be with you’ are common phrases that resonate with a wide spectrum of people. Star Wars helped to launch science fiction as a genre capable of producing blockbuster films, and its special effects are known to have been state-of-the-art. The films pioneered the launch of computer-generated imagery in film.”

Comic Con CT says it is excited to be bringing McDiarmid to the show and even more so to celebrate May the Fourth with Star Wars fans and the South African community in the biggest way yet.

Rene Staack, content and talent director of Comic Con CT, says: “It is an honour to be able to host a true Star Wars legend like Ian McDiarmid on South African soil, and something we are excited to bring to our local Star Wars fans.

“We are looking forward to seeing festival-goers come out on May 4th to celebrate this acting titan and the Star Wars franchise like never before. As a cross-generational phenomenon, Star Wars unites fans of all ages and we look forward to thrilling them all”.

Comic Con CT takes place at CTICC 2 from 1 to 4 May.

* Purchase tickets to Comic Con CT through Howler here.