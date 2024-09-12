Adobe takes Firefly AI to video

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

New Firefly Video Model will extend Adobe’s generative AI family, with text-to-video and image-to-video capabilities.

Adobe has demonstrated a generative AI video tool powered by the Adobe Firefly Video Model. First previewed earlier this year, Adobe’s upcoming video capabilities are designed to give film editors and video professionals tools to help inspire their creative vision, fill gaps in their timeline and add new elements to existing footage.

Adobe’s AI models already include an Image Model, Vector Model and Design Model, making Firefly the most comprehensive model offering for creative teams. To date, says Adobe, Firefly has been used to generate over 12-billion images globally.

Available later this year, new Firefly-powered Text to Video and Image to Video capabilities will be available on Firefly.Adobe.com, and Generative Extend will be embedded directly into Premiere Pro, an industry-leading video editor. Text to Video capabilities include generating video from text prompts, accessing a wide variety of camera controls such as angle, motion and zoom to finetune videos and referencing images to generate B-Roll that seamlessly fills gaps in your timeline. Image to Video capabilities include bringing still shots or illustrations to life by transforming them into stunning live action clips.

“Building upon our foundational Firefly models for imaging, design and vector creation, our Firefly foundation video model is designed to help the professional video community unlock new possibilities, streamline workflows and support their creative ideation,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president, Creative Product Group at Adobe. “We are excited to bring new levels of creative control and efficiency to video editing with Firefly-powered Generative Extend in Premiere Pro.”

The Firefly Video Model will support a broad variety of use cases, designed to help video professionals get the perfect clip. For instance, potential uses could include leveraging fine-grained controls like camera angle and camera motion to produce compelling animations, effects and more; generating an insert into a key video shot with camera motion; pairing video with professionally captured footage to tell stories faster.

As with all Adobe Firefly generative AI models – from Adobe Firefly Image 3 Model to Adobe Firefly Vector Model and Adobe Firefly Design Model – editors can create with confidence knowing the Firefly Video Model is designed to be commercially safe and is only trained on content we have permission to use – never on Adobe customer content.

To be notified when the Firefly Video Model is available in beta, join the waitlist here.