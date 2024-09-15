Gumtree launches Pay & Ship

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

As person-to-person selling becomes more perilous in South Africa.

Gumtree South Africa (Gumtree SA) has once again revolutionised the online classifieds experience, this time with the launch of Pay & Ship, a secure payment and delivery solution. By prioritising user safety and convenience, this innovative development reinforces Gumtree’s commitment to being the country’s ‘most trusted online buying and selling platform’.

With the recently launched Pay & Ship, users can enjoy a seamless transaction process, complete with shipping insurance to cover any loss or damage during transit. This means buyers and sellers can engage with total confidence, knowing their transactions are protected.

“Online shoppers have come to expect a smooth and easy shopping experience where they can buy an item online, pay online, and get the item delivered,” says Simon Armstrong, Lead Product Manager, Gumtree South Africa. “With Pay & Ship, this is now possible on an online classifieds site.”

Simon Armstrong, Lead Product Manager, Gumtree South Africa

Collaborating to bring this project online, Gumtree has partnered with TradeSafe and Pargo to facilitate payment and delivery respectively. TradeSafe, in operation since 2015 with management oversight by Standard Bank, is South Africa’s most trusted digital escrow service, having facilitated over half a billion transactions. Pargo is Gumtree’s delivery partner and is South Africa’s leading click-and-collect solution, with over 4000 Pargo Points nationwide.

“By integrating secure payment and efficient delivery systems, as well as insurance for parcels lost or damaged in transit, Pay & Ship ensures that both buyers and sellers can engage with complete confidence, making every transaction convenient and secure,” concludes Armstrong.

“This initiative reflects Gumtree SA’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, setting a new benchmark for the industry and reinforcing its position as a leader in the online classifieds space.”

What Pay & Ship Offers:

Pay securely on Gumtree

Get your money back if your item isn’t as listed

No more in-person meet-ups

Your money is kept safe until you receive your purchase

Nationwide delivery to 4,000+ Pargo Points

Buy from anyone, anywhere in South Africa

How Pay & Ship Works: