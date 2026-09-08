The PD163Q P3 triple-screen extender. Photo: JASON BANNIER.

Acer revealed a new screen extender alongside several other display technologies at IFA 2026 in Germany last week, writes JASON BANNIER.

Four screens may sound excessive for a laptop, but Acer has built a portable setup that makes this possible. Folded out, the PD163Q P3 looks a little like a Transformer that has stopped halfway through changing form. The new triple-screen extender was revealed last week at IFA 2026, Europe’s largest consumer technology fair, in Berlin, Germany.

“This device gives you a triple Full HD display in one foldable design,” said Valerie Piau, Acer EMEA VP, during a keynote. “You can have your video calls on one screen, your presentation on another, your notes on the third, and your data on your PC.”

The product combines three 15.6-inch Full HD IPS displays in a single foldable unit. Each screen can operate independently, allowing different applications or content to run across the three panels and the laptop display. The extender connects to the computer through a single USB-C cable, reducing the tangle of connections that would normally come with a multi-monitor setup.

The PD163Q P3 builds on Acer’s existing PD3 portable monitor range. Previous PD3 models use two foldable screens with an integrated stand, allowing the displays to be adjusted for different viewing angles or folded backwards to share content with someone sitting opposite. The PD3 range supports VESA mounting.

The new model adds a third external panel, taking the total to four displays when used with a laptop. The upper screen can rotate through 270 degrees, while the three panels support extended and cloned display modes.

Acer EMEA VP Valerie Piau and Acer CEO Jason Chen reveal the PD163Q P3 triple-screen extender. Photo: JASON BANNIER.

“So wherever you are, you no longer have to leave your multi-screen productivity behind you,” said Piau. “Your workspace goes wherever you go.”

The Acer PD163Q P3 triple-screen extender will be available in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in the first quarter of 2027 at a starting price of €349, in North America from $349, and in Australia from AU$899.

Quality over quantity

While more can sometimes be better, Acer’s presence at IFA also followed a theme of improved quality. The newly revealed EP130K takes a different approach to display technology, using a 13.3-inch colour ePaper panel designed to make reading and document work more comfortable.

“What’s new is the colour,” said Piau. “We spend so much time of our day reading and learning on bright displays. This device gives you a more paper-like viewing experience while bringing colour into it.”

The EP130K runs at 60Hz in both colour and black-and-white modes, which Acer says makes scrolling and page navigation more practical. The display reaches 3200×2400 resolution in black-and-white and 1600×1200 in colour.

Acer EMEA VP Valerie Piau and Acer CEO Jason Chen showcase the EP130K. Photo: JASON BANNIER.

The touchscreen supports finger and stylus input. A static image can remain visible without continuous power, and USB-C can supply power from the connected device.

The EP130K will be available in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in the first quarter of 2027 from €749, in North America from $749, and in Australia from AU$1,499.

Speed or detail

Several of Acer’s new gaming monitors use Dynamic Frequency and Resolution (DFR) technology, which allows the displays to switch between higher resolutions and higher refresh rates.

The 27-inch Acer Nitro XV275X P runs at 5K resolution at 165Hz or can switch to QHD at 330Hz. The device uses a 2,304-zone Mini LED backlight and supports DisplayHDR 1400.

The Nitro XV275U Z2 offers three modes. The display runs at QHD resolution at 275Hz, Full HD at 360Hz, or HD at 520Hz. The screen uses a 1,152-zone Mini LED backlight and has a minimum 0.5ms response time.

The XV275X P will be available in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and North America in the first quarter of 2027 from €1,199 and $1,199 respectively. The XV275U Z2 will be available in the same regions in the fourth quarter of 2026 from €329 and $329 respectively.

Five-layer QD-OLED

Acer revealed a different panel design with the 31.5-inch Predator X32 V3. The QD-OLED Penta Tandem panel uses a five-layer emission structure, which Acer says is designed to improve brightness and efficiency while extending the display’s lifespan.

The monitor runs at 3840×2160 resolution at 180Hz, with a 0.03ms response time and 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The device supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and is Nvidia G-Sync Compatible.

The Predator X32 V3 will be available in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and North America in the first quarter of 2027 from €899 and $899 respectively. It will be available in Australia in the second quarter of 2027 from AU$1,999.

Acer also revealed the company’s first Full HD 1,000Hz gaming monitor, the 24.5-inch Predator XB253Q U1. The display combines a 1,000Hz refresh rate with Acer’s VRB Pro blur-reduction technology and a 0.3ms response time.

*Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.