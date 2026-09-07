Gemini in Oracle means more brains, more bots

Image courtesy Oracle.

Oracle’s Fusion and NetSuite customers are getting more model choices for building AI agents, automating workflows and handling complex reasoning tasks.

Oracle and Google Cloud have announced that Google’s Gemini models will be available through Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications . The models are planned for embedded AI features in Oracle Fusion Applications and Oracle NetSuite .

The partnership builds on customers’ existing Gemini access through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Enterprise AI, while Agent Studio provides a platform for building, connecting, executing and running AI automation and agentic applications with reusable agents from Oracle, partners and external providers.

“Organisations around the world trust Google Cloud’s full AI stack to power critical enterprise workflows and agents,” says Satish Thomas, Google Cloud VP. “Our expanded partnership with Oracle is designed to make it easier for organisations to use Gemini in the applications and agentic workflows they rely on to automate workflows, accelerate decisions, and drive outcomes.”

Kevin Ichhpurani, Google Cloud president for global partner ecosystem, says: “Our partnership with Oracle brings Google’s most capable AI models directly into the core application workflows global businesses rely on every day. Together, we are making it seamless for enterprises to apply powerful and cost-efficient AI directly where business decisions happen.”

Oracle AI Agent Studio gives customers and partners access to Google’s Gemini models for Fusion-native agents and agentic applications. The available models include Gemini 3.1 Flash Lite for high-efficiency workloads and Gemini 3.5 Flash for complex reasoning and specialised tasks such as video and presentation creation. Oracle AI Agent Studio also supports models from other providers.

Chris Leone, Oracle EVP for applications development, says: “To achieve the best business outcomes, organisations need the flexibility to choose the AI model best suited to each problem. By bringing Geminito Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, we are giving customers and partners greater choice as they build and extend agents and agentic applications that reason through complex, real-world business challenges. Oracle Fusion Applications then turn that reasoning into action through governed workflows, approvals, and transactions.”

Oracle plans to use Gemini models for embedded AI use cases in Oracle Fusion Applications and NetSuite. In each case, Oracle expects to tap into Gemini where it can deliver optimal price-performance for specific customer scenarios.

Evan Goldberg, Oracle NetSuite founder and EVP, says: “AI is at the core of how customers use and experience NetSuite and choosing the right model for the right use case is critical to helping them get more value from AI. As we evaluate various AI use cases in NetSuite, we are working with leading large language models, like Google’s Gemini, to help customers improve visibility, automate work, and move from insight to action within NetSuite.”

The addition of Gemini models to Oracle’s enterprise applications extends Oracle’s existing developer offerings. OCI Enterprise AI already provides access to Gemini models through integration with the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. Oracle and Google Cloud say the expanded access can support AI agents, development and data integration across industries.