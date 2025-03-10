MWC 2025: Can Huawei and Melia end hotel Wi-Fi woes?

Vast interiors had to be covered efficiently by Wi-Fi at Torre Melina. Photo courtesy Meliá.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

At the Huawei and Meliá global smart hotel showcase in Barcelona last week, the focus was on bringing hospitality connectivity into the modern age, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

There are few certainties in life, but for the frequent traveler, one thing is almost guaranteed: hotel Wi-Fi will let you down when you need it most.

It will be too slow for a video call, too congested for streaming, or – as you’re sending an urgent email – will vanish into the digital ether. Regularly covering or speaking at tech events like Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona means passing through a good number of hotels. And that also means experiencing the worst of Wi-FI: the login pages that won’t load, the passwords that expire every 24 hours, the so-called ‘premium’ options that feel like dial-up speeds dressed in a more expensive suit.

Yet, for all these digital frustrations, the idea of a truly smart hotel remains tantalising. That would mean a world where the Wi-Fi is fast, the room adapts to your preferences the moment you check in, and the staff never have to apologise for the “network being down” as if they’re South African Home Affairs branches.

This is the kind of future that Meliá Hotels International and Huawei are trying to build. At the Meliá and Huawei global smart hotel showcase on the sidelines of MWC 2025 in Barcelona last week, the focus was on how technology could finally bring hotel connectivity into the modern age.

The partnership between Meliá and Huawei, which began in 2017, has aimed to set a new standard in digitalisation for the hospitality sector. Through the integration of IoT, AI, and big data, the two companies have developed solutions designed to optimise hotel operations, reduce energy consumption, and create a seamless experience for guests.

Tomeu Fiol, global hotel technology director of Meliá Hotels International. Photo courtesy Huawei.

Opening the event, Meliá’s global hotel technologies director, Tomeu Fiol, emphasised the increasing role of technology in enhancing guest experiences, while aligning with sustainability goals.

“Innovation is about technologies, efficiency, driving excellent guest experiences, and supporting our sustainability goals,” he said. “Technology is a key factor in every industry, and in hospitality, it’s about people caring for people. The balance between people and technology is what we are striving to perfect.”

David Shi, vice president of ICT marketing and solution sales at Huawei, said modern ICT infrastructure was no longer just a supporting function but a central driver of industry transformation.

“ICT infrastructure, particularly network infrastructure, has changed from being just a supporting tool to a core engine that transforms entire industries,” he said. “The hotel industry is experiencing a deep integration of cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, AI, big data, and high-quality networks to enhance operational efficiency, improve personalised services, and drive revenue growth.”

The showcase highlighted Huawei’s RP+ solution, a network architecture designed to provide ultra-high-speed connectivity while improving energy efficiency.

“A key highlight of this solution is Huawei’s RP+ technical architecture, which offers ultra-high-speed and stable connectivity, intelligent network management, and significant energy savings,” Shi said. The ability to integrate smart management systems with real-time data analytics was presented as a key factor in optimising hotel operations, reducing costs, and enhancing the guest experience.

One of the core innovations featured at the event was Huawei’s smart Bluetooth network solution, which is intended to improve digital engagement while supporting low-carbon operations. The technology enables a range of applications, from seamless room access to personalised in-room controls, aimed at increasing convenience for guests while ensuring efficient energy use.

“This solution has already been successfully implemented in over 600 hotels worldwide, including major international chains, demonstrating its effectiveness in enhancing digital engagement and green operations,” said Shi.

During a tour of the hotel’s IT facilities, Huawei senior solution architect Han Lyu said the role of Wi-Fi in hotels had changed completely, from its original purpose of simple Internet connectivity.

“For example, VIP customers might need dedicated high-bandwidth connections with lower latency, around five to ten milliseconds. This is a mandatory requirement in certain scenarios.

“In public areas like lobbies, conference rooms, and cafeterias, hotels need to provide high-speed networks even when guests are moving around. If a guest is on a video conference call and walks from indoors to outdoors, the connection should not be interrupted.

“Hotels now require a unified system that can provide TV applications, telephony, and wireless internet – what we call the ‘triple-play’ solution. This ensures a seamless experience for guests while simplifying infrastructure management for hotel operators.”

One of the key challenges in implementing smart hotel solutions is the complexity of managing network infrastructure across large properties, Lyu said.

“Many hotels don’t have dedicated IT personnel, so they need an end-to-end management solution. This means providing automated maintenance and issue detection so that hotel staff can quickly identify and resolve network problems without technical expertise.”

The event highlighted Huawei’s gigabit passive optical network (GPON) technology, which is intended to improve both performance and sustainability.

“With GPON, we can minimise equipment and simplify cabling,” said Lyu. “This is especially important for hotels undergoing renovations, as they don’t want to install complex wiring that disrupts guest areas. With transparent fiber solutions, we can make the infrastructure nearly invisible while still providing high-speed connectivity.”

The collaboration between Meliá and Huawei represents a growing trend where hotels are becoming increasingly reliant on digital ecosystems to differentiate their offerings. However, the cost of upgrading legacy infrastructure, concerns over data privacy, and the need for interoperability between different digital systems all present hurdles that must be addressed.

If these advances take off, the days of dodgy hotel Wi-Fi, unreliable room controls, and patchy network coverage could become a thing of the past. Until then, better keep perfecting your “Wi-Fi stance”: standing on one leg next to the minibar, arm outstretched, trying to catch a signal strong enough to send an email.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.