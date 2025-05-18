Acer goes local in SA

Photo courtesy Acer.

The monitor assembly strategy reflects a vision for “fostering sustainable growth, driving local innovation, and delivering tailored solutions that empower businesses”.

AcerAfrica has announced it is prioritising local assembly of its commercial monitors. It describes it as “a strategic move that underscores its commitment to the South African economy and the evolving needs of businesses”.

The initiative also reflects Acer’s broader vision for “fostering sustainable growth, driving local innovation, and delivering tailored solutions that empower businesses”.

Beyond Assembly

The decision to assemble commercial monitors locally goes beyond mere production, says Acer. It is a strategic response to several key trends shaping the technology landscape in South Africa:

The Rise of Local Manufacturing: “Acer recognises the increasing importance of local manufacturing in strengthening economies, creating jobs, and reducing reliance on global supply chains. By investing in local assembly, Acer is contributing to the growth of South Africa’s tech ecosystem and fostering skills development within the community.”

Demand for Tailored Solutions: “Businesses require technology solutions that are not only reliable but also tailored to their specific needs. Acer’s locally assembled monitors are designed with the South African commercial environment in mind, offering features and specifications that address the unique challenges and requirements of local businesses.”

Focus on Sustainability: “Local manufacturing can contribute to more sustainable practices by reducing transportation distances and associated carbon emissions. Acer is committed to exploring sustainable manufacturing practices and minimising its environmental footprint.”

Empowering Businesses through Technology: “Acer’s commercial monitors are more than just displays; they are tools that empower businesses to enhance productivity, improve communication, and drive innovation. By providing reliable, high-quality monitors, Acer is supporting businesses in their quest for growth and success.”

Acer, in collaboration with TVR reseller, is offering two locally assembled commercial monitor solutions:

Acer M27V17Q: A 27-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) monitor “designed for professionals who demand exceptional clarity and detail”. Its USB-Type C docking capabilities streamline connectivity and enhance productivity.

Acer M24V17F: A 23.8-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS monitor that “delivers vibrant visuals and wide viewing angles, ideal for everyday business use”.

Both monitors come with a three-year exchange warranty. They also incorporate features like Acer VisionCare to promote user well-being.