Oppo launches smartwatch with ‘human purpose’

The Watch X2 is about to land in South Africa, offering intelligent features and military-grade durability.

The new Oppo Watch X2, a multi-purpose wearable designed for everyday use, arrives in South Africa next week. It offers real-time measurements, activity recognition, and tools to monitor wellness throughout the day.

“It is smart technology with a human purpose,” says Bradley Young, Oppo SA head of retail. “With the Oppo Watch X2, we are not just offering a smartwatch, we are delivering a companion that empowers South Africans to take charge of their health, time and ambitions.”

The device will be available in SA from 20 June 2025 at a recommended retail price of R6,999.

It is designed for a range of daily activities, including work, exercise, and travel. The interface provides access to a range of smart functions through a structured menu system.

The X2 offers up to five days of battery life on a single charge and meets military-grade durability standards. It is positioned as a versatile option for users who require both functionality and resilience in a wearable.

Elevated design for everyday wear

The smartwatch features a polished stainless steel body with a titanium alloy bezel. Its chassis integrates buttons and frame into a single structure, balancing durability with a lightweight profile suitable for varied daily use.

It has a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2200 nits. The screen is protected by 1.25-millimetre sapphire crystal glass.

The device meets the MIL-STD 810H US military standard for durability and is rated IP68 for dust resistance and 5ATM for water resistance. These specifications support its use in different environments, including exposure to rain and physical activity.

Wellness

The X2 includes a 60-second health check feature that provides real-time measurements of heart rate, blood oxygen, and arterial stiffness. This data can be synced with the OHealth app for ongoing health tracking or sharing with healthcare professionals.

It incorporates an 8-channel heart rate sensor and a 16-channel blood oxygen sensor, designed to offer high measurement accuracy. The device supports ECG functionality and arterial stiffness monitoring, enabling early detection of potential cardiovascular conditions.

Sleep tracking monitors metrics such as breathing rate, blood oxygen levels, snoring, movement, and heart rate, including during short naps. The OHealth app compiles weekly reports detailing sleep duration, regularity, snoring risk, and overall sleep scores.

For stress monitoring, the Watch X2 includes heart rate variability tracking, along with features for guided breathing and mindfulness.

Health data can be synced securely with compatible applications via Health Connect by Android, supporting integration within broader digital health platforms.

Made to move

The X2 supports over 100 workout modes and automatically detects activities such as walking, running, cycling, swimming, and rowing without requiring manual input.

It features dual-frequency GPS (L1 and L5) with two dedicated antennas for improved location accuracy, including in low-signal areas. Motion is tracked using a high-precision accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer. These components, developed in collaboration with Wear OS, are designed to ensure consistent and accurate performance tracking.

The watch includes running posture recognition, providing data on ground contact time, step frequency, stride length, and left-right balance to support running analysis in various environments.

For racquet sports, it offers tracking modes for badminton and tennis. The badminton mode, developed by Oppo, evaluates metrics such as explosiveness, endurance, activity level, confrontation, and offensive play. This provides users with performance feedback after each session.

Battery

The device features a 648 milliamp-hour battery supported by Watch VOOC Flash Charging and a dual-engine architecture designed to extend battery life. Oppos says a 10-minute charge provides up to 24 hours of use. A full recharge takes about 80 minutes.

The device uses two chipsets, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 and BES2700 MCU, to manage power consumption. The low-power chip handles routine tasks, while the high-performance processor is activated for more demanding functions. Battery life can reach up to five days in Smart Mode and up to 16 days in Power Saver Mode.

Smart features

Running on Wear OS by Google, the Watch X2 integrates with smartphones to deliver notifications, voice assistance, maps, wallet access, and more. It supports Google Fast Pair for simplified setup. Users can manage calls, messages, media, and apps directly from the watch, with additional customisation available through Google Play.