Sungrow launches 3-phase inverter 

Global inverter and energy storage system supplier Sungrow has launched a three-phase hybrid inverter “designed to address the unique energy needs of South African consumers”.

The SH15-25T is a modular battery that can start and run demanding appliances like heating, ventilation, air conditioning units, and pool pumps during a grid outage, and caters to the electricity demands of large homes.

“South Africa has long grappled with electricity challenges, from load shedding to infrastructure limitations,” said Ezzat Sankari, Sungrow channels business director for the Middle East and Africa, during the launch event in Johannesburg last week. “With our latest three-phase hybrid inverter, we seize the opportunity to contribute to the solution, offering households and enterprises more confidence in power usage. Our commitment to efficiency, reliability, and user-friendliness ensures that our inverter empowers consumers with newfound control over their energy usage.”

Sungrow’s 3-Phase product includes three MPPT (Maximum Power Point Tracking) units, which maximise the amount of electricity solar panels produce, for different orientations between 150-950V. This optimises roof space and extending working hours.

It includes various safety measures like shutdown on system errors, an international certification.

It can be controlled via the iSolar cloud app, which optimises solar energy usage and increases consumption transparency.

It comes with a 10-year warranty on the battery and a standalone 5-year warranty on the inverter, which can be extended for an additional 5 years.