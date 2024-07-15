Aspire ticks the laptop basics

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Acer Aspire Lite 14 is a budget laptop, but it packs a decent punch, writes JASON BANNIER.

What is it?

The Acer Aspire Lite 14 is a budget-friendly laptop designed for basic work and student needs. It features lower-end specifications but operates smoothly, without compromising essential aspects of its design.

Running Windows 11, equipped with 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and featuring an Intel Processor N100 chip, the Aspire runs Microsoft Office applications and web browsing comfortably in typical use. However, handling large files or intensive applications may hinder its performance.

The laptop features a 14-inch IPS LED-backlit TFT LCD display with a 16:10 WUXGA 1920×1200 resolution, exhibiting sharp images with strong colour contrast. Despite its low 60Hz refresh rate, the display delivers good video quality. Combined with clear and loud audio from its speakers, it is well-suited for watching videos.

For connectivity, it includes HDMI, MicroSD, and DisplayPort over USB-C options, along with a security lock port and a headphone jack slot. It supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, and comes with one USB Type-C and three USB Type-A ports. There is no ethernet port, and it charges via a charging port.

The battery life is decent, dropping from 100% to 30% after three hours of use at full brightness, with an estimated one hour remaining. However, it takes about two hours to charge from 30% to 90%, which is subpar.

The 720p camera performs well in office lighting but loses quality in natural and low light. The onboard microphone and camera are ideal for video calls.

The keyboard and touchpad feel somewhat plastic, but provide for a pleasant user experience. The laptop’s design is attractive, and it feels sturdy despite its chassis having a lower-quality feel.

The integrated Intel Graphics chip offers adequate performance for casual gaming and light creative tasks, provided they are not overly demanding. I tested it by playing Genshin Impact, a not-so-demanding game, and it performed relatively well on low settings. However, the battery drained very quickly, and the device began to heat up.

Our review product had a 256GB solid-state drive, but a 512GB option is available.

How much does it cost?

The Acer Aspire Lite 14 (Intel Processor N100 chip) is available at a recommend retail starting price of

R 5,999. A more powerful Intel Core i3-N300 model is also available, priced at R7,999.

Why does it matter?

The Acer Aspire Lite 14 is a solid option for those seeking an affordable laptop. While it may not be a powerful device, it delivers decent performance for basic tasks and covers all the essential features needed for everyday use. It can be used for light gaming, provided it remains plugged in.

What are the biggest negatives?

Subpar recharge time.

Plastic, lower-quality feel.

Performance struggles with intensive tasks.

What are the biggest positives?

Sharp, bright display.

Budget-friendly.

Good camera quality.