It may be raining in Mexico City for the opening FIFA World Cup 2026 game between Mexico and South Africa, but that is the only way a cloud will rain on the parade.

Lenovo is delivering a near real-time AI-powered infrastructure platform for the World Cup to enable ultra-low-latency IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) video distribution, in addition to the traditional cable and satellite broadcast, intelligent content delivery, and mission-critical decision-making across the event ecosystem and operations.

The world’s largest sporting event is preparing for an unprecedented scale, spanning three host countries, featuring 48 teams, and engaging an estimated 6 billion fans. FIFA, broadcasters, and event operators will benefit from a live, always-on environment designed to perform at the highest level.

As FIFA’s official technology partner, Lenovo will deploy servers at the International Broadcast Centre in Dallas, Texas, to help deliver the computing power, devices, and AI-driven solutions needed to bring every moment of every match to global audiences and support the most expansive broadcast operation in FIFA World Cup history.

More than 17,000 Lenovo and Motorola devices and 200+ engineers deployed across venues and Team Base Camp training sites will help ensure professional execution.

Lenovo’s technology solutions have reduced latency within IPTV infrastructure for the global showpiece, with IPTV delays now under five seconds, enabling near real-time access to live match action and more synchronised viewing experiences. Lenovo ThinkSystem SR635 V3 servers and technology will help manage massive volumes of live video data from stadiums across North America and power FIFA’s IPTV live feed by ingesting, processing, and distributing all match content in near real time via 10 channels to over 1,000 screens throughout FIFA venues. Fans, media, VIPs, and officials will be able to quickly access every match from anywhere within the event ecosystem, from fan zones to media tribunes.

An AI nerve centre

Beyond broadcast, Lenovo’s technology will be deployed at FIFA’s Technology Command Centre in Miami and the Tournament Operation Centre for the duration of t he World Cup. This hub serves as the central “mission control” for the World Cup, where all the technology powering the games is monitored and managed in near real-time by experienced engineers and FIFA management. With the help of Lenovo’s enterprise solutions, FIFA’s Technology Command Centre and Tournament Operation Centre will ensure tournament organisers are able to swiftly observe, and if needed, address operational matters across the tournament footprint.

“Lenovo’s AI infrastructure is redefining the FIFA World Cup experience, delivering near real-time highlights, multi-angle views, and insights at unprecedented global scale,” said Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, president of infrastructure solutions at Lenovo. “Together with FIFA, we are running AI in true production: solving latency, operating under the world’s most demanding conditions, and bringing billions of fans closer to the action than ever before, setting a new standard for live sports.”

“The FIFA World Cup is one of the largest and most complex sporting event in the world,” said Nacho Fresco, director of technology at FIFA. “With this edition set to be the biggest in history, delivering exceptional operational efficiency and cutting-edge technology is critical. Lenovo is a key partner in helping us meet the stringent low-latency requirements essential for live production environments.”

Powering the world’s biggest stage

FIFA World Cup 2026 showcases the real-world AI advancements Lenovo is making possible. Lenovo will manage complex on-premise edge computing, significantly reducing latency, where cloud-only solutions failed to meet broadcast requirements. During the World Cup, technologies powered by Lenovo ThinkSystem servers, engineered for high-density, mission-critical environments requiring massive throughput and near real-time operational performance, will support:

Near real-time monitoring of stadium and tournament-wide tech systems

Live broadcast, streaming, and IPTV delivery

Rapid incident detection and issue resolution to minimise disruption and downtime

Enhancing the fan experience

Lenovo is enabling a more immersive and understandable viewing experience through AI-driven innovations. AI-enabled 3D playeravatars provide clearer, real-time visualisation of complex decisions such as offside calls. Built using advanced GenAI and real-world player data, these avatars are designed to help fans better understand the game as it happens. These avatars will also be an additional value input to support FIFA’s Match Officials in their offside decision-making during matches.

To improve the in-venue experience across three countries, Lenovo is deploying solutions designed to enhance safety, efficiency, and engagement:

AI-driven navigation systems reduce congestion and improve movement across venues.

AI-driven stabilised “Referee Views” deliver first-person perspectives with up to 50% less motion distortion.

Immersive digital and holographic experiences create new ways for fans to engage with the game.

Smarter football

Lenovo is actively transforming the sports industry and remains committed to democratising football through its “Smarter AI for All” vision. It is deploying the FIFA AI Pro platform, anext-generation AI-powered knowledge assistant delivering tactical insights to coaches, players, and analysts. Built using Lenovo’s AI Factory , the platform will be provided to all 48 teams competing in the tournament, democratizing access to elite-level analytics and helping level the competitive playing field.