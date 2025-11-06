Photo courtesy Acer.

The first Acer streaming box gives South Africa a front-row seat to a global launch – and a surprisingly capable spec sheet, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

The Acer 4K UHD Digital Media box, branded as the Acer AiTV, is the company’s first streaming product and the first time South Africa has led a global launch for the brand. Plug it into any HDMI port and a standard television becomes a full 4K Google TV system with an app catalogue equivalent to the world’s most advanced smart TVs.

Glenn Du Toit, country manager for Acer Africa, introduced the device at a Johannesburg launch by reminding the audience that Acer’s link with Google stretches back to the first Chromebooks: “We were the first vendor to bring Google Chromebooks into the market back in 2012, particularly for education. Since then, we’ve learned how Google works and how its ecosystems connect, which led us naturally to Google TV.”

He made it clear that the move into streaming hardware as a deliberate expansion rather than a side project: “Some people said it’s quite a cluttered space. Why are we playing there? Because Android TV and Google TV are not the same thing. Android is just smart streaming, while Google TV is intelligent viewership.”

In use, Android TV treats each app as an island, while Google TV groups by genre, preference, and profile. “If you search for the latest James Bond movie, Google TV shows every app that has it; you ask once, it does the rest,” said Du Toit. “The days of search are literally gone. We’re shifting from search to ask.”

The AiTV runs Android 14 with the Google TV interface on an Amlogic S905X5 quad-core Cortex-A55 CPU and Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. It supports 4K UHD output at 60 fps but decodes video up to 75 fps, giving it overhead for future 4K formats. Codec support includes AV1, VP9, HEVC (H.265) and H.264, ensuring efficiency across current and next-generation streams.

Audio capability extends to Dolby Audio, DTS passthrough, and Dolby Atmos over HDMI 2.1 eARC or optical S/PDIF. Connectivity covers dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A, USB-C, and MicroSD. The USB-C port supplies power and supports peripherals like webcams or external drives.

Local playback is fully supported. The AiTV reads MKV, MP4 and MOV files from USB or MicroSD storage – still important where streaming is limited or capped. During testing, the box handled 4K streaming and offline playback without stutter. HDR10+ output on an OLED panel remained consistent, and switching between Netflix, YouTube and Showmax was quick. Both a TV button and “Live TV” button can be customised to allocate apps that are not already displayed on the remote control unit. For example, my dedicated TV button is now a dedicated Showmax button.

The interface itself could be leaner: Acer’s additional content rows duplicate Google TV’s layout. It works, but adds clutter. Account management also remains awkward; a single Google login governs profiles, which means watch histories overlap in shared households. Separate Google accounts can be set up, but that adds yet another layer to the content access process.

Voice control performs well for search but over-listens. It responded to ordinary conversation, prompting an immediate disable. Smart assistants may hear more than we intend.

The AiTV’s internal design prioritises forward compatibility. According to Acer’s technical team, the processor’s AI Super Resolution engine uses onboard intelligence to upscale lower-resolution video by analysing pixel patterns rather than simply stretching frames. The hardware also supports Quick Media Switching to eliminate the black-screen delay when changing apps.

Du Toit confirmed that the unit was ready for Gemini AI once Google enabled regional rollout. He sees this as the foundation for home automation: “Smart just means connected. AI brings understanding. Your hub keeps coming back to a single point in the house — the Acer AiTV box.”

Acer has produced a streaming unit that merges strong decoding specs with a credible roadmap for AI integration. It is a rare case where a South African team drove both the hardware design and the product narrative.

How much does it cost?

The AiTV sells for about R1,499 through Incredible Connection, Computer Mania, Takealot and Amazon South Africa. Distribution starts locally before expanding globally.

Why should you care?

For South African users, the AiTV brings flagship-level decoding and local relevance together in one device. It accommodates both high-bandwidth streaming and local playback, connects seamlessly to existing audio systems, and prepares for upcoming AI-driven features.

Competing 4K sticks at the same price omit wired Ethernet and expandable storage. The AiTV’s combination of ports and codec breadth makes it better equipped for long-term use.

It also signals a shift in how major tech brands view the region. Du Toit said the project’s goal was to “provide access and fundamentally shift the needle. It’s not just about picture quality or gaming; it’s about inclusion and connectivity”.

With support for AV1, VP9 and HEVC up to 4K 75 fps, the AiTV can handle future codecs without hardware replacement. For users balancing multiple profiles, limited data and older displays, it’s a straightforward way to bring Google TV’s ecosystem home. And it is built by engineers who understand this market first-hand.

What are the biggest negatives?

Duplicate interface layers make navigation slower.

Google-account dependence complicates shared use.

What are the biggest positives?

Conceived and launched in South Africa: a local-led project.

Full connectivity suite: Ethernet, USB-C, MicroSD, optical audio.

Decodes modern formats up to 4K 75 fps and supports local media.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge.”